LIV Golf stops at Rich Harvest Farms for the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event on Friday, September 22, 2023. Find the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago odds, along with predictions, expert picks, and the best bets for this week’s event at one of the most exclusive golf courses in America.

LIV Golf continues its United States tour as it stops in Sugar Grove, Illinois for the second year in a row.

The 2023 golf season is winding down and there are only two more events on the LIV Golf schedule after Chicago. Rich Harvest Farms is the second-last stop of the United States tour. LIV Golf will round out the season with Florida before heading back to Jeddah for the season finale.

At Rich Harvest Farms, the LIV Golf field is led by top-ranked players like Cameron Smith (+750), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Patrick Reed (+1600), Dustin Johnson (+1600) and Talor Gooch (+1600).

Scroll below for LIV Golf Chicago 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

LIV Golf Event: LIV Golf Chicago 2023

📅 Date: Friday September 22, 2023

🏆 LIV Golf Chicago 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith

🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:15 p.m. ET

💰 LIV Golf Chicago Purse: $25,000,000

📺 TV Channel: The CW

⛳ Golf Course: Rich Harvest Farms | Sugar Grove, Illinois

🎲 LIV Golf Chicago Odds: Cameron Smith (+750) | Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) | Patrick Reed (+1600) | Dustin Johnson (+1600) | Talor Gooch (+1600)

LIV Golf Chicago 2023 Odds

There are only three more scheduled events on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule.

The season rounds out with Chicago, Florida, and Jeddah, giving players just a few more opportunities to add to their season earnings.

This week, LIV Golf will stop at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The LIV Golf odds are tight at the top of the board, as competition begins to heat up toward the end of the year. While LIV Golf won’t have a playoff series like the PGA Tour, it will feature a huge $50 million purse in Jeddah to finish off the season.

In Chicago, there are a lot of players in top form heading into the weekend, including 2022 defending champion Cameron Smith, who opens as the favorite at +750 odds.

Smith has been absolutely red hot, winning two of the last three events. He is the clear favorite to win again this weekend at a tough course like Rich Harvest Farms.

The rest of the field has pretty close odds of coming out on top. Bryson DeChambeau sits at +1000 while Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, and Talor Gooch round out the top five at +1600 odds apiece.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Chicago Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Chicago Odds Play Cameron Smith +750 Bryson DeChambeau +1000 Patrick Reed +1600 Dustin Johnson +1600 Talor Gooch +1600 Brooks Koepka +1600 Joaquin Niemann +1800 Mito Pereira +1800 Dean Burmester +2500 Branden Grace +2800 Harold Varner III +2800 Abraham Ancer +2800 Cameron Tringale +2800 Jason Kokrak +2800 Sergio Garcia +3300 Sebastian Munoz +3300 Anirban Lahiri +3300 Brendan Steele +3500 Charles Howell III +4000 Carlos Ortiz +4000 Louis Oosthuizen +4500 Thomas Pieters +4500 David Puig +4500

LIV Golf Chicago 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago tournament below.

Cameron Smith (+750)

Currently the hottest LIV Golf player right now, Cameron Smith is riding high after winning two of the last three events on the schedule. Smith sits first in the individual standings, taking the lead over Talor Gooch, who’s won three events this year.

Smith is one of the best players in the world and it’s shown during the LIV Golf season. So far this year, he hasn’t placed outside the top 30. He is the current defending champion and has one of the best putters in the world.

Take Smith to finish off the season strong with another win in Chicago.

Patrick Reed (+1600)

Patrick Reed is due for a win. He’s had a pretty solid season with five top-five finishes. He’s fresh off a solo fourth-place finish in Bedminster and sits third in the rankings, just behind Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith.

At this point, Reed appears poised for his first win of the season. In his last four starts, he has finished in the top 4 three times. Reed has been consistent over the past few months and is knocking on the door for his first LIV Golf victory.

Last year, Reed finished T12 in Chicago but is likely to find himself near the top of the leaderboard once again this week. His putter is on fire, which will be a key factor at Rich Harvest Farms this week.

At +1600 odds, he’s going to be worth the price at BetOnline.

