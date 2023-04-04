LIV Golf players signed lucrative contracts to join the Saudi-backed league, but at what cost? We’ll examine the LIV Golf contracts, penalties, and buyouts for players in the rival golf league

Like most professional sports contracts, there are set agreements between a player and the league. For LIV Golf members, the penalty for breaking a contract is more severe than any other league. The LIV Golf league was able to attract players from the PGA Tour by offering outrageous signing bonuses worth millions of dollars.

However, backing out of the deal isn’t so simple.

If a player wants to leave LIV Golf, the penalty is about two to four times their signing bonus. For players like Phil Mickelson, whose signing bonus was reportedly worth $200 million, a breach could cost upwards of $800 million dollars.

Returning Back To The PGA Tour Isn’t Easy For Former Pros

Most players on LIV Golf have made a career for themselves on the PGA Tour. After their decision to leave the Tour, players were immediately suspended from all PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

However, LIV Golf pays very well. Every player that has left has the opportunity to play in fewer events, with no cuts, and smaller fields. In addition, LIV Golf has increased its purses, and every week the field will be competing for a $25 million purse. That means a first-place finish takes home a cool $4 million. In terms of pay, there isn’t really a reason for LIV Golf players to leave.

If players were interested in returning to the Tour, the penalty clause would require them to pay back two, three, or even four times their signing bonuses to break their agreement. There hasn’t been any talk of any players interested in leaving LIV Golf, but for players interested in adding Major Championships to their resume, there may be a reason to leave.

Currently, LIV Golf events are not recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings, meaning members don’t receive points for placing. As the months or years go by, if LIV Golf’s events aren’t recognized, invitations to major championships, like the Masters, could be in jeopardy for some players.

How LIV Golf Players Are Playing At The Masters?

Despite the huge penalties for leaving, players can still qualify. Some players have received invitations as past champions while others remain in the top 50 on the OWGR.

With huge fines looming over them, there has been no talk among players about leaving LIV Golf. However, as time goes by, it will be interesting to see if a LIV Golf player tries to make the decision to return to the Tour.

For players like Dustin Johnson, the fine for leaving could be up to $500 million after signing on for LIV Golf at $125 million. Other players like Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, who received around $100 million, could face fines as high as $400 million to break their agreements.

Financially, it doesn’t seem like a great move for players to leave LIV Golf, considering the high price tag to get out of their contracts.

Instead, it seems like the players are confident that the OWGR will eventually recognize the Saudi-backed league or that some resolution will eventually be made with the PGA Tour.

