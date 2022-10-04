The highly controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series is back this week for it’s sixth tournament since it’s launch. Stonehill Golf Course plays host this week to the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. You have come to the right place, as we have exclusive betting predictions and picks for the event as well as some amazing betting promos!

Without further ado, here are the best betting picks and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, as well as an in depth preview, provided by us here at The Sports Daily.

Exclusive Betting Offers For LIV Bangkok

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Preview

With the sixth LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Stonehill Golf Course, excitement is well and truly building with a stellar field on show this week. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok should be an exhilarating, competitive and entertaining week of golfing action in Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.

Some notable names from the top of the sport and former major winners such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson feature this week at Stonehill, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply staggering. Dustin Johnson is rumoured to have accumulated almost $200 million, purely in appearance fees across the eight events come the end of October.

This week at Stonehill Golf Course for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok tournament, the winning player will receive an incredible $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Stonehill Golf Course is a new and unique course, having only been created this year with this being the first ever tournament it has hosted. The course is a par 72 and over 7,350 yards in length. It is a private golf course and sits on 340-acres of land in the Pacific Rim, just on the outskirts of Bangkok in Thailand.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Bangkok this week.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tip 1: Joaquin Niemann to win @ +700 with BetOnline

Our first tip for LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok comes in the way of Chilean golfing superstar, Joaquin Niemann.

The youngster took the PGA Tour by storm when he arrived a few years ago, as a fresh faced 20-year-old. He was the highest ranked amateur in the world from 2017 to 2018, before turning professional later that year.

‘Joaco’ switched his allegiance to the PGA Tour not so long ago, and came over as another huge name from the world of golf. Niemann is still ranked at number 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings, despite not receiving any world ranking points for his appearances so far on the LIV Tour.

On the PGA tour last season, Niemann won the Genesis Invitation in February, finishing on -19 par and winning by two shots. The Chile golf sensational has beaten some exceptional fields, and has the beating of any player in the world on his day.

The 23-year-old still has the world at his feet and has continued his good form in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In his first appearance in Boston at the beginning of September, Niemann finished in second place, after being defeated in a play-off by Dustin Johnson. He also played extremely well in the last event in Chicago, with another Top 5 finish.

If he can continue this good form, he will surely pick up his first win on the Saudi-funded golf tour sooner rather than later. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +700 with BetOnline.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Tip 2: Brooks Koepka to win and each-way @ +3000 with BetOnline

For our each-way bet ahead of Friday’s opening round at Stonehill Golf Course for LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, we have sided with the highly impressive Brooks Koepka.

The 31-year-old is one of the highest profile players on the LIV Tour now, along with the likes of Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. Koepka is a serial winner and has won all around the world in his fruitful golfing career, including on the European Tour and the PGA Tour.

The American is yet to win since moving over to the LIV Invitational Series, but has been knocking on the door in several of the tournaments so far. On his day, Koepka is capable of beating anybody and still remains as one of the best players in the world without any shadow of a doubt.

The four-time major champion will be hopeful of picking up his first win on the LIV Tour, and comes to Bangkok this week at some eye-catching high odds. For a player of the calibre of Koepka, he should never be this generous of a price. If Koepka can get the ball rolling on the greens and his putter is hot, he will be there or there abouts for sure on Sunday.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a sensational price of +3000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Niemann and Koepka are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ +450, Cameron Smith @ +450, Patrick Reed @ +2200, Abraham Ancer @ +2500, Bryson DeChambeau @ +2200 and Anirban Lahiri @ +3500. All prices are with BetOnline.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Betting Odds

Already claimed the LIV Bangkok golf betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Golfers Odds Play Dustin Johnson +450 Cameron Smith +450 Joaquin Niemann +700 Louis Oosthuizen +1400 Talor Gooch +1600 Patrick Reed +2200 Bryson DeChambeau +2200 Sergio Garcia +2200 Abraham Ancer +2500 Matthew Wolff +2800 Brooks Koepka +3000 Jason Kokrak +3300 Lee Westwood +3300 Paul Casey +3300 Anirban Lahiri +3500 Harold Varner III +4000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change