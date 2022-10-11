The highly contested LIV Golf Invitational Series is back this week for it’s penultimate tournament of the season. Royal Greens Golf & Country Club plays host this week to the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah. You have come to the right place. We have exclusive betting predictions and picks for the event as well as some amazing betting promos and an in depth preview!

Without further ado, here are the best betting picks and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, provided by us here at The Sports Daily.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Preview

With the seventh LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, excitement is well and truly building with a stellar field on show again this week. The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah should be an interesting, competitive and entertaining week of golfing action in the King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Some notable names from the top of the sport and former major winners such as Matt Wolff, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Henrick Stenson and Bubba Watson feature this week at Royal Greens, aiming to become LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah champion.

The prize money on offer for this new series is simply staggering. Dustin Johnson is rumoured to have accumulated almost $200 million, purely in appearance fees across the eight events come the end of this month.

This week at Royal Greens for LIV Jeddah, the winning player will receive an incredible $4 million in prize money. The prize pot on offer for this week is $25 million, which will be shared out between all 48 players in this 54-hole, no cut event.

Taking a look at the course itself, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club is a new and unique course, which has some stunning scenery looking out onto the Red Sea. The course is a par 72 and over 7,000 yards in length. It has perfectly manicured fairways and greens, surrounded by a flurry of exquisitely-maintained native flora. The course is also enhanced by the carefully created wadi and lake features.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Jeddah this week.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Tip 1: Patrick Reed to win @ +1600 with BetOnline

Our first tip for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah comes in the way of ‘Captain America’ himself, former Masters champion, Patrick Reed.

Reed has had a tremendous career on the PGA Tour the past few years, picking up a major championship as well as a plethora of regular events throughout the season. The 32-year-old has won nine times in total on the PGA Tour, with the most recent one coming at the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2021.

Reed converted over to the LIV Tour earlier in 2022, and comes to this event in the King Abdullah Economic City fresh off the back of a stellar performance last week at LIV Bangkok. Reed finished on -16 in second place, three shots behind the winner. This was the best Reed has performed since switching over to LIV, and he will be full of confidence ahead of this week in Jeddah.

Reed is slowly slipping down the Official World Golf Rankings, sitting at number 56 now. This is due to him no longer playing on the PGA Tour and not picking up world ranking points week in, week out.

After last week’s stellar showing, Reed will be confident of going one better and picking up his maiden win on the LIV Tour. If he can continue this good form, he will surely pick up his first win on the Saudi-funded golf tour sooner rather than later. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1600 with BetOnline.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Tip 2: Jason Kokrak to win and each-way @ +5000 with BetOnline

For our each-way bet ahead of Friday’s opening round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, we have sided with the highly impressive Jason Kokrak.

The American switched his allegiances to the LIV Tour a couple of months ago, after enjoying a relatively fruitful career on the PGA Tour. Kokrak won three times on the PGA Tour, beating some of the best golfers in the world in the process. Kokrak won the CJ Cup in 2020, the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2021 and Houston Open in 2021. He defeated some excellent fields of talent winning these events, so can clearly compete with the best golfers in the world.

The 37-year-old finished in seventh place in his second LIV Golf event in Boston, and has finished under par in the tournaments since then too. Kokrak has struggled slightly on the greens so far, but if he can get his putter going, Kokrak will be there or there abouts come Sunday at LIV Jeddah this weekend.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a sensational price of +5000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Reed and Kokrak are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Dustin Johnson @ +450, Cameron Smith @ +600, Brooks Koepka @ +2000, Abraham Ancer @ +2500, Bryson DeChambeau @ +2000 and Matt Jones @ +6000. All prices are with BetOnline.

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Betting Odds

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Golfers Odds Play Dustin Johnson +450 Cameron Smith +600 Joaquin Niemann +900 Patrick Reed +1600 Brooks Koepka +2000 Talor Gooch +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 Paul Casey +2000 Harold Varner III +2200 Louis Oosthuizen +2200 Abraham Ancer +2500 Sergio Garcia +2800 Charles Howell III +3000 Matt Wolff +3300 Marc Leishman +4000 Lee Westwood +4000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change