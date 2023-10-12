Golf News and Rumors

LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

LIV Golf stops at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event on Friday, October 13, 2023. Find the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah odds, along with predictions, expert picks, and the best bets for the final LIV Golf event of the season.

LIV Golf heads back over to King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia as the season-long individual races come to an end at LIV Golf Jeddah.

It’s the season finale for LIV Golf, as Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch, and Bryson DeChambeau fight for the individual champion title.

At Royal Greens, the LIV Golf field is led by top-ranked players like Bryson DeChambeau (+800), Cameron Smith (+1100), Dustin Johnson (+1100) and Talor Gooch (+1400) and Abraham Ancer (+1600).

Scroll below for LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Jeddah 2023

  • 🏌LIV Golf Event: LIV Golf Jeddah 2023
  • 📅 Date: Friday October 13, 2023
  • 🏆 LIV Golf Jeddah 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • 💰 LIV Golf Jeddah Purse: $25,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: The CW
  • Golf Course: Royal Greens Golf and Country Club | King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 LIV Golf Jeddah Odds: Bryson DeChambeau (+800) | Cameron Smith (+1100) | DustinJohnson (+1100) | Talor Gooch (+1400) | Abraham Ancer (+1600)

LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 Odds

After a two-week-long hiatus, LIV Golf returns to Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for the Jeddah event this weekend.

It’s the second-last event of the season before LIV Golf finishes with the Team Championship later this month.

The league has been dominated by Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and Talor Gooch, who have seven wins between them in the last nine events.

DeChambeau is fresh off his win in Chicago and is the favorite to win this weekend at +800 odds. He’s followed closely by Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson at +1100.

The top five is rounded out with Talor Gooch (+1400) and Abraham Ancer (+1600).

Check out the complete LIV Golf Jeddah Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Jeddah Odds Play
Bryson DeChambeau +800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1100 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +1100 BetOnline logo
Talor Gooch +1400 BetOnline logo
Abraham Ancer +1600 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +1800 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +1800 BetOnline logo
Mito Pereira +1800 BetOnline logo
Patrick Reed +2000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Munoz +2000 BetOnline logo
Anirban Lahiri +2500 BetOnline logo
Sergio Garcia +2500 BetOnline logo
Harold Varner III +2800 BetOnline logo
Dean Burmester +2800 BetOnline logo
Marc Leishman +3000 BetOnline logo
Jason Kokrak +3000 BetOnline logo
Brendan Steele +3300 BetOnline logo
Cameron Tringale +3500 BetOnline logo
Branden Grace +4000 BetOnline logo
Peter Uihlein +4000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +4000 BetOnline logo
Henrik Stenson +4000 BetOnline logo
Charles Howell III +4000 BetOnline logo

LIV Golf Jeddah 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah tournament below.

Cameron Smith (+1100)

Cameron Smith has been the most consistent player on LIV Golf this year. Despite finishing 40th in Chicago, he leads the league with the most points with 160. He is eight points ahead of Talor Gooch, who’s won three events this year.

In order to finish out the season in first place, Smith will just need to beat out Talor Gooch and DeChambeau in Jeddah. Look for Smith to pull out all the stops to finish on top of the leaderboard this weekend.

Bet on Cameron Smith (+1100)

Dustin Johnson (+1600)

Dustin Johnson holds one of the best track records at Royal Greens in the field. In his last five Saudi International starts, he has two victories and a runner-up appearance.

Last year in Jeddah, he tied for fifth and was just two shots out of the playoffs. While it’s been an inconsistent year for Johnson, he’s found his form near the end of the season. Johnson still has a chance to claim the individual third-place bonus this weekend at Royal Greens.

Bet on Dustin Johnson (+1600)
Arrow to top