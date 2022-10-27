LIV Golf Miami Offers 669% More Prize Money than PGA Tour

The final tournament of the LIV Golf Invitationals Series has the 48-man field taking on Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida this weekend.

The individual titles are over with Dustin Johnson finishing first in the regular-season standings. Now, LIV Golf looks to shift its focus to team play for the final tournament of its inaugural season.

Read on below to learn more about the LIV Golf Miami purse and payouts, along with how the prize money compares to the PGA Tour event this week.

LIV Golf Championship Purse

This week, teams will take on the Trump National Doral in Miami for the final LIV Golf tournament of the season as they battle for a share of a huge $50 million purse.

The Team Championship in Miami will be a three-day tournament featuring byes, single matches, foursomes, and stroke play.

Compared to this week’s PGA Tour event, the Bermuda Championship, this week’s LIV Golf event offers 669% more prize money in the purse.

LIV Golf Miami Prize Money and Payouts

For the final tournament of the season, LIV Golf Championship will feature 12 four-man teams.

The top four seeds receive a bye into the quarterfinals while the other eight teams must compete in the qualifying rounds.

Headlined by the No.3 ranked player in the world and 2022 British Open Champion Cameron Smith, the 48-man field will head to Miami.

The final LIV Golf Series tournament features a field with a combined total of 22 major titles, including seven Masters, six U.S. Opens, four British Opens, and five PGA Championships.

Unlike the rest of the LIV Golf tournaments, the Team Championships will follow a new layout and payout.

One four-man team will be crowned as the 2022 Champion and split a grand prize of $16 million.

LIV Golf Team Prize Money

With a $50 million purse on the line, this will be one of the richest purses in golf history.

The first-place team will earn a share of the $16 million prize, which will be split evenly among the four-man team.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf Invitational Series pays out every participant.

Even if a team finishes in last place, the four players will be splitting $1 million dollars in prize money. In a field of 48, every player is guaranteed at least $250,000 for showing up to play at the LIV Golf Championship.

Below, we’ll break down the team prize payout for the LIV Golf Championship this week.