LIV Golf season comes to an end at Trump National Doral this weekend for the 2023 Team Championship. The season finale ends with a bang as teams go head-to-head for a $50 million purse beginning on Friday, October 20th. Find the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship odds, along with predictions, expert picks, and the best bets for the final LIV Golf event of the season.

Last week, Brooks Koepka stole the final individual event of the season in Jeddah but Talor Gooch was named the individual season winner after sealing the deal with a second-place finish.

The top online sportsbooks have priced the 4Aces as the favorites at +350 odds. The top five teams round out with Crushers (+400), RangeGoats (+400), Torque (+550), and Stringer (+990)

Scroll below for LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Team Championship 2023

LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 Odds

The 2023 LIV Golf season is coming to an end as the players head to Miami for one last event in the form of the Team Championship.

This week’s event will mark three days of team-play instead of the traditional stroke play format.

Players will be suiting up with their teams and playing for a share of a $50 million purse.

The 4 Aces are the season leaders and have the best odds to win at +350. The top five teams include Crushers (+400), RangeGoats (+400), Torque (+550), and Stringer (+990).

LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship tournament below.

4 Aces (+350)

The 4 Aces look to defend their title once again in Miami this weekend. As the top seed in the standings, the 4Aces receive a first-round bye and won’t be playing until Saturday afternoon in head-to-head team match play, which should give them a major advantage.

It doesn’t hurt that the 4Aces have arguably one of the best teams in the event, including Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Peter Uihlein. With 192 points and two wins so far this season, the 4 Aces don’t look like they will slow down anytime soon, especially with $50 million on the line.

The 4 Aces only finished outside the top 6, just two times this season. With a bye on Friday, look for the 4Aces to come out swinging on Saturday.

RangeGoats (+400)

Another team that received a first-round bye, the RangeGoats are close to closing the gap at the Team Championship. While the RangeGoats only have one win this season, the group features Talor Gooch, who was in the individual champion in 2023.

The RangeGoats have been on a hot streak lately finishing in the top four in nine of the last 10 events. Now heading into the Team Championship, Gooch has an added chip on his shoulder. While he isn’t the team captain, he received backlash from Dustin Johnson after changing teams to join the RangeGoats this year.

While he has nothing left to prove after winning three events this season, a win over his former team would be the icing on the cake to end off his terrific season.