The highly contested LIV Golf Invitational Series is back this week for it’s season finale. Trump National Doral Golf Club plays host this week to the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship. You have come to the right place. We have exclusive betting predictions and picks for the event as well as some amazing betting promos and an in depth preview!

Without further ado, here are the best betting picks and predictions for the LIV Golf Invitational Miami, provided by us here at The Sports Daily.

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Preview

With the eighth and final LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament getting underway this week from Trump National Doral Golf Club, excitement is well and truly building with a stellar field on show again this week for the final tournament of the LIV Golf season. The LIV Golf Invitational Miami should be an fun, load and entertaining week of golfing action in Doral, Florida, Miami, United States.

Some notable names from the top of the sport and former major winners feature this week. LIV Jeddah winner and four time major champion, Brooks Koepka, two-time major winner, Dustin Johnson, double Masters winner, Bubba Watson, as well as other huge names in the world of golf like Cameron Smith, Bryon DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and of course the great Phil Mickelson.

The format of this event, the season finale, is slightly different than the previous seven. For the seven other tournaments, players were playing for themselves, hoping to win the huge $4.5 million prize pot for coming 1st. However, the finale is all about playing as a team. The LIV golf Miami Team Championship is a completely different type of event.

All 48 players will compete across the three days of golf (28-30 October), with the winning team after 54 holes being crowned on Sunday afternoon. The seeded three-day, knock-out tournament features both match play and stroke play, delivering the excitement of head-to-head competition as 12 teams compete for a historic $50 million purse, the biggest prize in golf history.

Taking a look at the course itself, Trump National Doral Golf Club is a world renowned course which has hosted some huge PGA Tour events over the years, including the WGC Cadillac Championship. The course is a par 72 and over 7,510 yards in length. It has perfectly manicured fairways and sloping greens. The Blue Monster course is the one they will be competing on which also has some spectacular water features to add to the elegance of the course.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at LIV Miami this week.

LIV Golf Invitational Miami Betting Pick

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship: 4 Aces GC to win @ +187 with BetOnline

Our exclusive betting pick for the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship is that 4 Aces will triumph at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

The 4 Aces team consists of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez. Over the course of the seven previous tournaments, they have won four of them as a team, accumulating the most amount of points at four events in a row.

Dustin Johnson has already won the individual LIV Golf Invitational Series, banking $31.6 million in prize money in the process. The 4 Aces team look super strong and it doesn’t look like anyone will be able to catch them.

4 Aces currently sit on 152 points at the top of the team standings. That’s 56 ahead of the Crushers who are on 96 points and the Fireballs who are on 93 points. For these head-to-head knockout games, we can see the calibre of player at 4 Aces being too strong for the rest of the teams.

There is a reason they finished so far ahead and are ranked as the number one seed going into the LIV Miami Team Championship. They have played the best golf collectively as a team and look hard to beat, that is for sure. Do not be surprised to see 4 Aces pick up that $50 million pay cheque come Sunday afternoon.

Other notable mentions

Although 4 Aces are out selection and are odds on to win the LIV Team Championship, here is who else we could mount a late charge at LIV Miami:

Smash GC @ +850 and Punch GC @ +1400. All prices are with BetOnline.

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Betting Odds

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

