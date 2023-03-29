LIV Golf rolls on to its third event of the season heading to Orlando, Florida. It’s the second stop in the US as the field heads to Orange County National one week ahead of the Masters. Despite being one week away from the Masters, the field is loaded with invitees looking to get into form ahead of Augusta National.

The field is highlighted by Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson, who both open as favorites to win this weekend at +1100. Joaquinn Niemann has the second shortest odds at +1200. Meanwhile, Paul Casey (+1400) and Mito Pereira (+1400) round out the top five contenders at LIV Golf Orlando.

Scroll down below for LIV Golf Orlando 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for LIV Golf Orlando 2023

How to Watch the LIV Golf Orlando 2023

🏌 LIV Golf Event: Orlando 2023

Orlando 2023 📅 Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 🏆 LIV Golf Tucson Winner: Danny Lee

Danny Lee 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 LIV Golf Orlando Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: The CW

The CW ⛳ Golf Course: Orange County National | Winter Garden, Florida

Orange County National | Winter Garden, Florida 🎲 LIV Golf Orlando Odds: Cameron Smith +1100 | Dustin Johnson +1100 | Joaquin Niemann +1200 | Paul Casey +1400 | Mito Pereira +1400

LIV Golf Orlando 2023 Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Orlando 2023

The Orange County National has never been featured on the PGA Tour, so course history won’t play much of a factor for the field this weekend. However, since there’s only one week left before the Masters, elite players like Smith, Johnson, Koepka, and Mickelson, will need to find their swing before heading into Augusta.

Despite being the odds-on favorites, both Smith and Johnson have struggled at the LIV Golf events. Neither of them have had impressive starts. Smith comes off a 26th-place finish in Tucson and Johnson started the season in Mayakoba with a 37th-place finish.

With players from LIV Golf preparing to go up against PGA Tour talent for the first time this season at Augusta, there is tremendous pressure on the players to be in top form this week.

Other LIV Golf players like Carlos Ortiz (+2000), Peter Uihlein (+3300), Brendan Steele (+2000), and Charles Howell III (+1600) have been cruising at LIV Golf events. They all sit within the top five players in the league.

Even though they won’t be playing at the Masters, they will still have a shot at a $20 million purse in Orlando.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Orlando Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Orlando Odds Play Cameron Smith +1100 Dustin Johnson +1100 Joaquin Niemann +1200 Paul Casey +1400 Mito Pereira +1400 Charles Howell +1600 Abraham Ancer +1800 Talor Gooch +1800 Brendan Steele +2000 Sergio Garcia +2000 Carlos Ortiz +2000 Matthew Wolff +2200 Patrick Reed +2500 Branden Grace +2500 Louis Oosthuizen +2800 Thomas Pieters +300 Peter Uihlein +3300 Brooks Koepka +4000 Harold Varner III +4000 Kevin Na +4000

LIV Golf Orlando 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the LIV Golf Orlando below.

Peter Uihlein (+2800)

Uihlein is finding his form in LIV Golf. In his first two events of the season, Uihlein finished 2nd in Mayakoba and 10th in Tucson. In his past five starts on LIV Golf, he’s finished 2nd three times.

He was in great form in Arizona last week, ranking 5th after round 1. However, a tough Saturday made him slip down to 10th.

Uihlein’s team, 4 Aces, is in the lead in the Team Standings with two runner-up finishes in both events. Now the Orlando resident heads back home and looks to find his first win of the season.

Brendan Steele (+2000)

Another player on the cusp of his first LIV Golf win is Brendan Steele. In his last two events of the season, Steele finished 5th in Mayakoba and 3rd in Tucson. He ranks fifth in the standings and leads his team the Hyflyers GC.

With no Masters pressure next week, Steele has found his form at the right time. Look for him to finally get his first win of the season in Orlando.



Louis Oosthuizen (+2800)

Oosthuizen is finding his stride at the right time after a fourth-place finish at Tucson last week. Heading into the Masters, Oosthuizen will look to get his form right. After all, he’s been very consistent at Augusta, so expect him to be in top form this week.

Since his 2nd place finish in 2012, Oosthuizen has made the cut in 8 of his last 10 starts. In seven of those eight cuts, he’s finished T29 or better.

His most recent best has been a T12 in 2018. He’s coming off a playoff at LIV Golf Tucson where his game looks good enough for the right course. A Links Golf course like Crooked Cat at Orange County National matches perfectly to Oosthuizen’s game.

Look for Ooosthuizen to pick up stream at the right time.

Golf Betting Guides 2023