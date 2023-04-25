LIV Golf Singapore will tee off from the Sentosa Golf Course in Singapore this week. After drawing a large crowd in Adelaide, this will mark the first time in league history that LIV Golf is playing on back-to-back weekends.

After finishing up at LIV Golf Adelaide, the field will be playing on back-to-back weekends for the first time in league history.

Despite never winning an event this year, the LIV Golf Singapore field is led by Cameron Smith at +1000 odds. Close behind him, Brooks Koepka (+1200), Patrick Reed (+1400), Dustin Johnson (+1400), and Joaquin Niemann (+1400). are among the golfers with the best LIV Golf Singapore odds.

LIV Golf Singapore 2023 odds, predictions and best bets

The Best Golf Betting Sites for LIV Golf Singapore 2023

How to Watch the LIV Golf Singapore 2023

🏌 LIV Golf Singapore 2023

📅 Start Date: Friday April 28, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 LIV Golf Singapore Purse: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 📺 TV Channel: The CW

The CW ⛳ Golf Course: Sentosa Golf Course | Sentosa, Singapore

Sentosa Golf Course | Sentosa, Singapore 🏆 LIV Golf Adelaide Winner: Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch 🎲 LIV Golf Singapore Odds: Cameron Smith +1000 | Brooks Koepka +1200 | Patrick Reed +1400 | Dustin Johnson +1400

LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Singapore 2023

The Serapong course at Sentosa Golf course is set to host this year’s LIV Golf Singapore event. The course had been previously used for the 2005 Singapore Open, which many DP World Tour veterans have played on.

It measures at 7,406 yards featuring fast and challenging greens. Since the renovation in 2007, Serapong has new bunker complexes, which means it could present some new challenges this time around.

Some key stats to watch this weekend are driving distance and greens in regulation.

The field is led by Cameron Smith. He’s the best player in the league, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. The Australian checks in with +1000 odds to win LIV Golf Singapore. Brooks Koepka (+1200), Patrick Reed (+1400), Dustin Johnson (+1400), and Joaquin Niemann (+1400) round out the top five contenders.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Singapore Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Singapore Odds Play Cameron Smith +1000 Brooks Koepka +1200 Patrick Reed +1400 Dustin Johson +1400 Joaquin Niemann +1400 Talor Gooch +1600 Abraham Ancer +1800 Peter Uihlein +2000 Paul Casey +2000 Mito Pereira +2200 Matthew Wolff +2500 Anirban Lahiri +2500 Dean Burmester +2800 Sebastian Munoz +3000 Carlos Ortiz +3000 Harold Varner III +3300 Louis Oosthuizen +3500 Marc Leishman +3500 Branden Grace +3500 Jasn Kokrak +3500

LIV Golf Singapore 2023 Picks and Predictions

This week, our top two picks have +2000 odds or better at LIV Golf Singapore.

Check out the predictions and best bets for the LIV Golf Singapore from our golf experts.

Peter Uihlein (+2000)

While he hasn’t found his win yet this season, Peter Uihlein has been knocking on the door for his first win. So far this season, Uihlein has posted four top-10 finishes, including a 2nd place at the season opener at Mayakoba.

While he’s never played on this course, he’s a well adept player that has had experience playing all over the world during his time on the Challenge and DP World Tour.

He’s one of the longest hitters in the league, making him dangerous this weekend in Singapore.

Uihlein has posted a 68 or better in 10 of his last 12 rounds this season, making him one of the golfers to watch this week.

Sergio Garcia (+2200)

With a lot of experience on this golf course, Sergio Garcia might be looking at his first win on the LIV Golf Series.

He’s found his form as of late and is coming off a 14th place finish in Adelaide. Garcia has played at this course three times from 2017 to 2019, where he’s finished 11th, 1st and 7th.

Aside from Ian Poulter, who’s struggled on LIV Golf this season, Garcia knows this course better than anyone in the field. With his experience and newfound form, Garcia could have the inside track on contending in Singapore this week, making him worth the price at +2200.

