LIV Golf Tucson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

Gia Nguyen
LIV Golf is gearing up for its second event of the season as it heads to Tucson, Arizona for another must-see event.

The field is set to tee off from The Gallery Golf Club for a whopping $25 million purse. The LIV Golf prize money matches the $25 million paid out by the PGA Tour last week, which represented the biggest purse of its 2023 PGA season.

The South Course at The Gallery hasn’t hosted an event since 2007 and 2008. The last event hosted was the WGC Match Play, giving veterans an upper hand this weekend from previous knowledge of the course.

The LIV Golf Tuscon field is highlighted by Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Joaquinn Niemann, and more. Smith opens with the best odds to win at +1000 odds, while Jonhson (+1100), Niemann (+1100), Casey (+1100), and Abraham Ancer (+1400) round out the top five contenders at this week’s event.

Scroll down below for LIV Golf Tucson 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets.

How to Watch the LIV Golf Tucson 2023

  • 🏌LIV Golf Event: Tucson
  • 📅 Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • 🏆 LIV Golf Season Opener Winner: Charles Howell III
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 LIV Golf Tucson Purse: $25,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Gallery Golf Club | Tucson, Arizona
  • 🎲 LIV Golf Tucson Odds: Cameron Smith +1000 | Dustin Johnson +1100 | Joaquin Niemann +1100 | Paul Casey +1200

LIV Golf Tucson 2023 Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Tucson 2023

After an exciting finish in Mexico, Charles Howell and his team, Crushers, won the first event of the year.

This week, 48 players are set to tee off in 54 holes of stroke play, including this week’s favorite Cameron Smith, who opened at +1000 odds to win LIV Golf Tuscon. Smith is fresh off a solo sixth finish in Mexico and looks for his first win on American soil since LIV Golf Chicago last season.

Despite finishing 37th at the last LIV Golf event, Johnson is one of the favorites heading back on home soil. He opens with +1100 odds and will look to bounce back from a +4 scorecard in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Niemann (+1100), Casey (+1200), and Ancer (+1400) sit closely behind with the next best odds to win in Arizona.

For a complete breakdown of LIV Golf Tucson Open 2023 odds, check out the chart below from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Golfers LIV Golf Tucson Odds Play
Cameron Smith +1000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +1100 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +1100 BetOnline logo
Paul Casey +1200 BetOnline logo
Abraham Ancer +1400 BetOnline logo
Talor Gooch +1600 BetOnline logo
Charles Howell +2000 BetOnline logo
Mito Pereira +2000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieters +2000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Reed +2200 BetOnline logo
Matthew Wolff +2200 BetOnline logo
Sergio Garcia +2200 BetOnline logo
Carlos Ortiz +2500 BetOnline logo
Branden Grace +2500 BetOnline logo
Brendan Steele +2800 BetOnline logo
Peter Uihlein +2800 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Munoz +3000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +3000 BetOnline logo
Jason Kokrak +3000 BetOnline logo
Anirban Lahiri +3500 BetOnline logo

LIV Golf Tucson 2023 Team Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Tucson Team Event

During LIV Golf events, players will be competing in individual and team events simultaneously. The 48-man field will be divided into teams of four and each individual’s play during stroke play will directly impact their team’s leaderboard.

In Mexico, the Crushers GC won the event as Howell III took home first and Paul Casey came in fourth, vaulting them up the leaderboard.

This week, 4 Aces are the favorite to win at +350 odds. The roster includes Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Peter Uihlein. The Crushers (+400), Torque (+600), and Fire Balls (+600) have the next-best odds to win the team event.

Check out the LIV Golf Tucson team odds below.

LIV Golf Teams LIV Golf Team Event Odds Play
4 Aces +350 BetOnline logo
Crushers +400 BetOnline logo
Torque +600 BetOnline logo
Fire Balls +600 BetOnline logo
RangeGoats +750 BetOnline logo
Stinger +750 BetOnline logo
Ripper +800 BetOnline logo
Smash +1200 BetOnline logo
Majesticks +2200 BetOnline logo
Hy Flyers +2800 BetOnline logo
Iron Heads +6600 BetOnline logo
Cleeks +8000 BetOnline logo

LIV Golf Tucson 2023 Picks and Predictions

Paul Casey heads back to Arizona for the LIV Golf Tucson event. The 45-year-old golfer has a lot of previous experience at The Gallery Golf Course. He attended Arizona State University and spent a lot of time playing in the desert sun, which should give an advantage this week.

Casey is also playing well and is fresh off a 4th place finish in Mexico. His team, the Crushers, also won the team event. He’s found a lot of success at LIV Golf events, placing 7th or higher in his first five events in 2022.

Casey will look to pick up where he left off with a strong finish at Mayakoba. With previous course experience at the Gallery Golf Course, he has an edge over the field heading into this weekend.

Take Paul Casey to win the 2023 LIV Golf Tucson event.

Bet on Paul Casey (+1200) at BetOnline

 

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
