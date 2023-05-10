LIV Golf Tulsa will tee off at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Oklahoma this week. With one week remaining before the PGA Championship, LIV Golf members will be looking to get into form ahead of the second major championship of the season.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off on Friday, May 12th, and the field will head to Tulsa to compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Brooks Koepka (+1000) leads the field and has the shortest odds for the first time this season. He is closely followed by Talor Gooch with +1100. The top five is rounded out by Cameron Smith +1200, Mito Pereira +1400, and Dustin Johnson +1600.

Scroll down below for LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

How to Watch the LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

🏌 LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

📅 Start Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 LIV Golf Tulsa Purse: $25,000,000

$25,000,000 📺 TV Channel: The CW

The CW ⛳ Golf Course: Cedar Ridge Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cedar Ridge Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma 🏆 LIV Golf Singapore Winner: Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch 🎲 LIV Golf Tulsa Odds: Brooks Koepka +1000 | Talor Gooch +1100 | Cameron Smith +1200 | Mito Pereira +1400 | Dustin Johnson +1600

LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

After two international events, LIV Golf is returning to the US, with the PGA Championship just around the corner. Talor Gooch made history by becoming the first LIV Golf player to win two consecutive events, with his victories in Adelaide and Singapore.

In the previous events, the highest-ranked player, Cameron Smith, has been leading the league with the shortest odds. However, heading into Tulsa, Brooks Koepka is the favorite with +1000 odds. Gooch follows closely with +1100 odds, while Smith has +1200 odds.

The top five is rounded out by Mito Pereira with +1400 odds and Dustin Johnson with +1600 odds.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Tulsa Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Tulsa Odds Play Brooks Koepka +1000 Talor Gooch +1100 Cameron Smith +1200 Mito Pereira +1400 Dustin Johnson +1600 Patrick Reed +1600 Joaquin Niemann +1600 Sergio Garcia +2000 Peter Uihlein +2200 Anirban Lahiri +2500 Paul Casey +2500 Abraham Ancer +2800 Jason Kokrak +2800 Matthew Wolff +2800 Cameron Triangle +2800 Carlos Ortiz +2800 Harold Varner III +3300 Brendan Steele +3300 Louis Oosthuizen +3300 Dean Burmester +3500

LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Picks and Predictions

This week, our top two picks have +1000 odds or better at LIV Golf Tulsa.

Check out the predictions and best bets for the LIV Golf Tulsa from our golf experts.

Brooks Koepka (+1000)

After an impressive run in LIV Golf Orlando, all eyes will be on Koepka ahead of the PGA Championship. He’s had a strong season and is finally coming back to form. At the Masters, he finished T2 despite leading the whole weekend.

It seems that Koepka begins to heat up just before the major championship. Like he did at the Masters, he won LIV Golf Orlando before heading to Augusta National. Coming off a third-place finish in Singapore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he won his third event in Tulsa.

Cameron Smith(+1200)

Despite being a strong contender in every event, Cameron Smith has yet to win a single event this season. He has had three top-10 finishes at Mayakoba, Adelaide, and Singapore, but still hasn’t clinched a victory. With the PGA Championship just around the corner, Smith will need to step up his game for next week.



Golf Betting Guides 2023