Golf News and Rumors

LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

LIV Golf Tulsa will tee off at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Oklahoma this week. With one week remaining before the PGA Championship, LIV Golf members will be looking to get into form ahead of the second major championship of the season.

The tournament is scheduled to tee off on Friday, May 12th, and the field will head to Tulsa to compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Brooks Koepka (+1000) leads the field and has the shortest odds for the first time this season. He is closely followed by Talor Gooch with +1100. The top five is rounded out by Cameron Smith +1200, Mito Pereira +1400, and Dustin Johnson +1600.

Scroll down below for LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

How to Watch the LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

  • 🏌LIV Golf Tulsa 2023
  • 📅 Start Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 LIV Golf Tulsa Purse: $25,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: The CW
  • Golf Course: Cedar Ridge Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 🏆 LIV Golf Singapore Winner:Talor Gooch
  • 🎲 LIV Golf Tulsa Odds: Brooks Koepka +1000 | Talor Gooch +1100 | Cameron Smith +1200 | Mito Pereira +1400 | Dustin Johnson +1600

LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds | Odds to Win LIV Golf Tulsa 2023

After two international events, LIV Golf is returning to the US, with the PGA Championship just around the corner. Talor Gooch made history by becoming the first LIV Golf player to win two consecutive events, with his victories in Adelaide and Singapore.

In the previous events, the highest-ranked player, Cameron Smith, has been leading the league with the shortest odds. However, heading into Tulsa, Brooks Koepka is the favorite with +1000 odds. Gooch follows closely with +1100 odds, while Smith has +1200 odds.

The top five is rounded out by Mito Pereira with +1400 odds and Dustin Johnson with +1600 odds.

Check out the complete LIV Golf Tulsa Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers LIV Golf Tulsa Odds Play
Brooks Koepka +1000 BetOnline logo
Talor Gooch +1100 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1200 BetOnline logo
Mito Pereira +1400 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +1600 BetOnline logo
Patrick Reed +1600 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +1600 BetOnline logo
Sergio Garcia +2000 BetOnline logo
Peter Uihlein +2200 BetOnline logo
Anirban Lahiri +2500 BetOnline logo
Paul Casey +2500 BetOnline logo
Abraham Ancer +2800 BetOnline logo
Jason Kokrak +2800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Wolff +2800 BetOnline logo
Cameron Triangle +2800 BetOnline logo
Carlos Ortiz +2800 BetOnline logo
Harold Varner III +3300 BetOnline logo
Brendan Steele +3300 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +3300 BetOnline logo
Dean Burmester +3500 BetOnline logo

LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Picks and Predictions

This week, our top two picks have +1000 odds or better at LIV Golf Tulsa.

Check out the predictions and best bets for the LIV Golf Tulsa from our golf experts.

Brooks Koepka (+1000)

After an impressive run in LIV Golf Orlando, all eyes will be on Koepka ahead of the PGA Championship. He’s had a strong season and is finally coming back to form. At the Masters, he finished T2 despite leading the whole weekend.

It seems that Koepka begins to heat up just before the major championship. Like he did at the Masters, he won LIV Golf Orlando before heading to Augusta National. Coming off a third-place finish in Singapore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he won his third event in Tulsa.

Bet on Brooks Koepka (+1000)

Cameron Smith(+1200)

Despite being a strong contender in every event, Cameron Smith has yet to win a single event this season. He has had three top-10 finishes at Mayakoba, Adelaide, and Singapore, but still hasn’t clinched a victory. With the PGA Championship just around the corner, Smith will need to step up his game for next week.

Bet on Cameron Smith(+1200)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners: Can Lee Kyoung-hoon Three-Peat?

AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners: Can Lee Kyoung-hoon Three-Peat?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  38min
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  43min
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  48min
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 8 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Presidents Cup - Round Three
Tiger Woods Is Accused Of Sexual Harrassment By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 7 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top