It seems like the LIV Golf League fell short of expectations in the season opener of its second season. The league’s first event of the season did not do well in its CW debut, posting poor TV ratings. Fewer than 300,000 fans tuned in to watch Charles Howell III win his first event in five years on the CW.

Last month, LIV Golf announced they secured a multiyear TV deal with the CW Network. Even prior to securing a sports broadcast, the CW was the 25th most-watched network in the US.

Despite the CW’s loyal audience, the LIV Golf Mayakoba live broadcast only drew in an average of 289,000 viewers on Saturday and Sunday.

LIV Golf and The CW Network

The LIV Golf season opener in Mexico was available to stream on Saturday and Sunday on the CW app and the league’s official website.

Unlike most sports broadcasting deals, the CW did not pay LIV Golf any money to secure the media rights.

Instead, the League and CW agreed to split advertisement revenues. However, LIV Golf will be responsible for paying production fees and all events held outside the United States.

While the CW is one of the most watched networks in the US, it’s known to release teen dramas and syndicated shows.

The viewership for LIV Golf was weak, especially in New York, which is CW’s flagship market.

LIV Golf Mayakoba TV Ratings

According to reports, the LIV Golf League averaged less than 300,000 viewers throughout the season opener for a 0.18 household rating.

In New York, the LIV Golf average household rating was 0.08 with under 8,000 viewers on Saturday.

Despite low viewership throughout the event, there were a reported 1.4 million people who tuned into the last few minutes of the LIV Golf Tournament. Here’s what Perry Sook, the CEO of Nextstar (CW’s parent company) had to say about the success of the broadcast:

“Those numbers exceeded our expectations, and, most importantly, the affiliates as well as our own stations were thrilled,” Sook Said.

However, LIV Golf ratings didn’t even come close to matching the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, which was a softer tournament sandwiched in between two elevated events.

Even with a weak field, the PGA Tour averaged 593,000 viewers on the Golf Channel and 2 million viewers on NBC.

Golf Betting Guides 2023