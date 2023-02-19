Live Betting The Genesis Open Heading Into The Final Round

Jon Rahm continues to impress on the PGA Tour, securing a spot in the final group for the third consecutive week. However, this time he’s taken things to the next level, surging into the lead with a flawless round of 6-under 65 at Riviera Country Club on Saturday. With this exceptional performance, he now holds a commanding three-stroke lead over Max Homa as they head into the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

Here is the leaderboard as we head into Sunday.

Pos Player R3 Thru Total 1 J. Rahm -6 F -15 2 M. Homa -2 F -12 3 K. Mitchell -2 F -11 4 P. Cantlay -3 F -10 5 G. Woodland -4 F -9

T6 T. Hoge -3 F -7 T6 A. Svensson -3 F -7 T6 C. Morikawa +1 F -7 T6 D. McCarthy -7 F -7 T10 W. Zalatoris -1 F -6 T10 M. Kuchar E F -6 T10 L. Hodges +3 F -6 T10 J. J. Spaun -4 F -6 T10 S. Theegala -3 F -6 T15 D. Willett E F -5 T15 S. Power -4 F -5 T15 S. Scheffler -1 F -5 T18 P. Malnati -1 F -4 T18 L. List -3 F -4 T18 R. McIlroy +2 F -4 T18 L. Herbert -3 F -4 T18 S. Lowry E F -4 T18 C. Young -4 F -4 T18 T. Fleetwood E F -4 T18 J. Suh -3 F -4

Let’s consider some possible Live Outright Winner Bets.

Jon Rahm -375 Bet on Jon Rahm -375 at BetOnline

The three-shot leader is available right now for -375 and it’s a bit pricey. There is no doubt Rahm has been playing great golf and is looking to reclaim the World #1 ranking with a win but with the group that will be chasing him down, we’d rather look for value elsewhere.

Max Homa +350

You kind of have to love Homa here. He’s seemingly the hottest golfer on the planet right now. Max has 2 wins in his last 6 events and he finds himself in contention again here. Just three shots back of Rahm, and with Rahm coming off an absurd six-under round, Max may be able to put together a comeback Sunday to keep his hot streak going.

Patrick Cantlay +1500

The 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion finds himself five shots back headed into the final round on Sunday. At +1500, you have to love the idea of Cantlay being able to get out ahead of the last group and put up a number. If Rahm can come back to the field just a bit, Cantlay may be able to make a run and cash in on some serious value at +1500.

Collin Morikawa +20000

Do I think there is a great chance that Morikawa comes back from 8 shots back on Sunday to win the Genesis Open? No. But is +20000 worth a flyer on someone as skilled as Morikawa? Absolutely. It will certainly take Jon Rahm coming back to the field a bit, and Morikawa will need the guys at the top to not go off as Rahm did with his -6 today. But if the leaders stay around even, Morikawa has the ability to go off and pull off an absolutely ridiculous comeback.