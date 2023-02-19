Featured Story

Live Betting The Genesis Open Heading Into The Final Round

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
PGA: Zozo Championship - First Round

Jon Rahm continues to impress on the PGA Tour, securing a spot in the final group for the third consecutive week. However, this time he’s taken things to the next level, surging into the lead with a flawless round of 6-under 65 at Riviera Country Club on Saturday. With this exceptional performance, he now holds a commanding three-stroke lead over Max Homa as they head into the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

Here is the leaderboard as we head into Sunday.

Pos Player R3 Thru Total
1
Spain
J. Rahm
 -6 F -15
2
United States
M. Homa
 -2 F -12
3
United States
K. Mitchell
 -2 F -11
4
United States
P. Cantlay
 -3 F -10
5
United States
G. Woodland
 -4 F -9
T6
United States
T. Hoge
 -3 F -7
T6
Canada
A. Svensson
 -3 F -7
T6
United States
C. Morikawa
 +1 F -7
T6
United States
D. McCarthy
 -7 F -7
T10
United States
W. Zalatoris
 -1 F -6
T10
United States
M. Kuchar
 E F -6
T10
United States
L. Hodges
 +3 F -6
T10
United States
J. J. Spaun
 -4 F -6
T10
United States
S. Theegala
 -3 F -6
T15
England
D. Willett
 E F -5
T15
Ireland
S. Power
 -4 F -5
T15
United States
S. Scheffler
 -1 F -5
T18
United States
P. Malnati
 -1 F -4
T18
United States
L. List
 -3 F -4
T18
Northern Ireland
R. McIlroy
 +2 F -4
T18
Australia
L. Herbert
 -3 F -4
T18
Ireland
S. Lowry
 E F -4
T18
United States
C. Young
 -4 F -4
T18
England
T. Fleetwood
 E F -4
T18
United States
J. Suh
 -3 F -4

Let’s consider some possible Live Outright Winner Bets.

Jon Rahm -375
Bet on Jon Rahm -375 at BetOnline

The three-shot leader is available right now for -375 and it’s a bit pricey. There is no doubt Rahm has been playing great golf and is looking to reclaim the World #1 ranking with a win but with the group that will be chasing him down, we’d rather look for value elsewhere.

Max Homa +350

Bet on Max Homa +350 at BetOnline

You kind of have to love Homa here. He’s seemingly the hottest golfer on the planet right now. Max has 2 wins in his last 6 events and he finds himself in contention again here. Just three shots back of Rahm, and with Rahm coming off an absurd six-under round, Max may be able to put together a comeback Sunday to keep his hot streak going.

Patrick Cantlay +1500

Bet on Patrick Cantlay +1500 at BetOnline

The 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion finds himself five shots back headed into the final round on Sunday. At +1500, you have to love the idea of Cantlay being able to get out ahead of the last group and put up a number. If Rahm can come back to the field just a bit, Cantlay may be able to make a run and cash in on some serious value at +1500.

Collin Morikawa +20000

Bet on  Collin Morikawa+20000 at BetOnline

Do I think there is a great chance that Morikawa comes back from 8 shots back on Sunday to win the Genesis Open? No. But is +20000 worth a flyer on someone as skilled as Morikawa? Absolutely. It will certainly take Jon Rahm coming back to the field a bit, and Morikawa will need the guys at the top to not go off as Rahm did with his -6 today. But if the leaders stay around even, Morikawa has the ability to go off and pull off an absolutely ridiculous comeback.

Topics  
Featured Story PGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
NBA: Playoffs-Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard Wins 2023 Three Point Contest – Round By Round Breakdown

Author image Colin Lynch  •  49min
Featured Story
tiger-woods-1
Tiger Climbs Genesis Leaderboard On Moving Day
Author image Colin Lynch  •  3h
Featured Story
Tiger Woods Props Among Best Bets for Genesis Invitational 2023
Cut Line Moves In Tigers Favor At Genesis Open
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 17 2023
Featured Story
NBA 3-Point Contest - Fred VanVleet
VanVleet, Siakim Lead Raptors To Big Win
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 12 2023
Featured Story
World Baseball Classic - Pool C - Game 2 - Columbia v United States
2023 World Baseball Classic Odds
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 12 2023
Featured Story
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
Zion Williamson To Miss More Time Following Injury Setback
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 12 2023
Featured Story
scottie scheffler golf
Scheffler Leads Heading Into 4th Round At Phoenix Waste Management Open
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top