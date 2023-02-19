Live Betting The Genesis Open Heading Into The Final Round

Jon Rahm continues to impress on the PGA Tour, securing a spot in the final group for the third consecutive week. However, this time he’s taken things to the next level, surging into the lead with a flawless round of 6-under 65 at Riviera Country Club on Saturday. With this exceptional performance, he now holds a commanding three-stroke lead over Max Homa as they head into the final round of the Genesis Invitational.
Here is the leaderboard as we head into Sunday.
|Pos
|Player
|R3
|Thru
|Total
|1
|
|
J. Rahm
|-6
|F
|-15
|2
|
|
M. Homa
|-2
|F
|-12
|3
|
|
K. Mitchell
|-2
|F
|-11
|4
|
|
P. Cantlay
|-3
|F
|-10
|5
|
|
G. Woodland
|-4
|F
|-9
|T6
|
|
T. Hoge
|-3
|F
|-7
|T6
|
|
A. Svensson
|-3
|F
|-7
|T6
|
|
C. Morikawa
|+1
|F
|-7
|T6
|
|
D. McCarthy
|-7
|F
|-7
|T10
|
|
W. Zalatoris
|-1
|F
|-6
|T10
|
|
M. Kuchar
|E
|F
|-6
|T10
|
|
L. Hodges
|+3
|F
|-6
|T10
|
|
J. J. Spaun
|-4
|F
|-6
|T10
|
|
S. Theegala
|-3
|F
|-6
|T15
|
|
D. Willett
|E
|F
|-5
|T15
|
|
S. Power
|-4
|F
|-5
|T15
|
|
S. Scheffler
|-1
|F
|-5
|T18
|
|
P. Malnati
|-1
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
L. List
|-3
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
R. McIlroy
|+2
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
L. Herbert
|-3
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
S. Lowry
|E
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
C. Young
|-4
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
T. Fleetwood
|E
|F
|-4
|T18
|
|
J. Suh
|-3
|F
|-4
Let’s consider some possible Live Outright Winner Bets.
Jon Rahm -375
The three-shot leader is available right now for -375 and it’s a bit pricey. There is no doubt Rahm has been playing great golf and is looking to reclaim the World #1 ranking with a win but with the group that will be chasing him down, we’d rather look for value elsewhere.
Max Homa +350
You kind of have to love Homa here. He’s seemingly the hottest golfer on the planet right now. Max has 2 wins in his last 6 events and he finds himself in contention again here. Just three shots back of Rahm, and with Rahm coming off an absurd six-under round, Max may be able to put together a comeback Sunday to keep his hot streak going.
Patrick Cantlay +1500
The 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion finds himself five shots back headed into the final round on Sunday. At +1500, you have to love the idea of Cantlay being able to get out ahead of the last group and put up a number. If Rahm can come back to the field just a bit, Cantlay may be able to make a run and cash in on some serious value at +1500.
Collin Morikawa +20000
Do I think there is a great chance that Morikawa comes back from 8 shots back on Sunday to win the Genesis Open? No. But is +20000 worth a flyer on someone as skilled as Morikawa? Absolutely. It will certainly take Jon Rahm coming back to the field a bit, and Morikawa will need the guys at the top to not go off as Rahm did with his -6 today. But if the leaders stay around even, Morikawa has the ability to go off and pull off an absolutely ridiculous comeback.