Live Updates: 2022 Game 4 National League Championship Series

Jeremy Freeborn
Here are the live updates for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

Top of the First Inning:

7:46 PM ET–Falter pitching for Philly.

7:49 PM ET–Profar pops up.

7:50 PM ET–Soto grounds out.

7:51 PM ET–Machado solo home run. 1-0 Padres 

7:54 PM ET–Bell single

7:59 PM ET–Cronenworth walks.

8 PM ET–Drury two-run double. 3-0 Padres. Scores Bell and Cronenworth. 

8:04 PM ET–Brogdon into pitch for Phillies.

8:06 PM ET–Kim RBI base hit scores Drury. 4-0 Padres. 

8:07 PM ET–Grisham strikes out.

 

