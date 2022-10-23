Live Updates: 2022 Game 5 National League Championship Series

Here are the live updates of game five of the 2022 National League Championship Series. The Phillies lead the Padres three games to one. This is the same pitching matchup we had in game one as Yu Darvish is starting for San Diego and Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Top of the First Inning:

2:40 PM ET–Profar pop up

2:41 PM ET–Soto fouls ball off foot.

2:43 PM ET–Soto grounds out to first.

2:48 PM ET–Wheeler strikes out Machado.

Bottom of the First Inning:

2:53 PM ET–Schwarber walks.

2:54 PM ET–Hoskins grounds into double play to third base.

2:57 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out.

Top of the Second Inning:

3 PM ET–Cronenworth lines out to third.

3:02 PM ET–Bell strikes out.

3:04 PM ET–Drury strikes out.

Bottom of the Second Inning: