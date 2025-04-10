Live updates for first round of 2025 Masters

The first round of the 2025 Masters from Augusta, Georgia is now underway. Here are the live updates of the opening day coverage.

3:30 PM–Justin Rose of England, the 2013 United States Open champion, currently leads Scottie Scheffler, Tyrell Hatton of England and Corey Conners of Canada by two strokes…Conners is in the clubhouse with a 68…

3:34 PM ET–Hatton misses easy par putt on the 17th to drop to -3…

3:38 PM ET–Scheffler in the clubhouse with a four-under-par 68…

3:56 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the ninth and improves to -3…

4:08 PM ET–Rose misses a chip putt on 13th hole to remain at -6…

4:09 PM ET–2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm tee shot on the ninth goes into the woods…Rahm frustrated and considers breaking his club over his leg but does not do it….

4:34 PM ET–McIlroy’s birdie attempt misses the hole by a couple of inches on the 11th hole…

4:46 PM ET–Interesting statistic regarding Rose courtesy of Jim Nantz of CBS Sports…he has been in the lead four times after round one at the Masters (-5 in 2004, -3 in 2007, -4 in 2008 and -7 in 2021) and has never won the tournament…

4:46 PM ET–Rose birdies the 15th hole to improve to -7 and a three stroke lead over Conners and Scheffler,…

4:59 PM ET–Rose birdies the 16th to improve to -8…

5:11 PM ET–Great approach shot by Rose in the rough in behind a tree on the 17th hole…

5:15 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the 13th hole and improves to -4…

5:21 PM ET–Rowe makes two foot par on the 17th hole to remain at -8…

5:25 PM ET–Patrick Cantlay hits ball into water…records a triple bogey and goes to +2…

5:30 PM ET–Another missed short putt by McIlroy at a major…this time on the 14th hole at the 2025 Masters…needs to settle for par…

5:39 PM ET–Rose bogeys the 18th and drops to -7…now brings McIlroy, Scheffler and Conners back into the mix at -4 and three strokes back…

5:48 PM ET–Xander Schauffele competing this week after dealing with a rib injury…

5:50 PM ET–Struggles for Akshay Bhatia continues…after missing the cut last week at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Bhatia goes right into the water on the 15th hole…

5:58 PM ET–McIlroy’s shot goes into the water on the 15th hole…

6:04 PM ET–McIlroy double bogeys the 16th hole and drops to -2 and in sixth place…

6:18 PM ET–Forecast for Friday is very windy….

6:27 PM ET–two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau collects his second straight birdie on the 16th hole to improve to -4…both of DeChambeau’s major championships have been United States Opens in 2020 and 2024…

6:34 PM ET–McIlroy double bogeys the 17th hole and drops to even…

6:47 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the 17th hole and drops to -3…

6:49 PM ET–Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg birdies the 18th hole and moves into a second place tie at -4 with Canadian Corey Conners and American Scottie Scheffler…

6:50 PM ET–Interesting statistic about Justin Rose, the leader…Rose will now be in the lead after the first round five times and has never won the Masters…that is a Masters record for the most times a golfer has been a first round leader and never to have won at Augusta…

7:03 PM ET–DeChambeau finishes at -3…