Live updates for fourth round of 2025 Masters

The final round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament is now underway. Here are the live updates.

2:39 PM ET–It is a two horse race at this time…Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland leads Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California by two strokes…McIlroy is at -12 and DeChambeau is at -10…

2:41 PM ET–McIlroy and DeChambeau are both major champions…McIlroy has four titles (2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open), and DeChambeau has two titles (2020 United States Open and 2024 United States Open)…

2:44 PM ET–McIlroy double bogeys the first hole…now in a tie with DeChambeau for first place at -10…three-way tie for third as Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Corey Conners of Canada and Justin Rose of England are all at -7…

2:46 PM ET–McIlroy now has three double bogeys in the tournament as he was two over par on the 15th and 17th holes on Thursday…

2:48 PM ET–Rose is a major champion as he won the 2013 United States Open…

2:52 PM ET–Rose bogeys the fourth and drops to -6…

3:03 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the second and improves to -11…

3:15 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the third and ties DeChambeau for the lead at -11…

3:18 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the third and drops to -10…

3:31 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the fourth and drops to -9…

3:31 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the fourth and improves to -12 and a three stroke lead on DeChambeau…