Live Updates For Game 3 Of The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Here are live updates for game three of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers from south Florida. The Golden Knights won game one of the series on Saturday by a score of 5-2 and then clobbered the Panthers 7-2 on Monday.

8:28 PM ET–Early goal by Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour of Brantford, Ontario, who became a first time father during the playoffs. Montour scored at 4:o8 of the first period…goal came moments after Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made a save off the nob of his stick…Panthers scored on their second shot of the game….Eric Staal and Matthew Tkachuk had the assists…

8:30 PM ET–Great save by Adin Hill of the Golden Knights from the slot on a shot by Anthony Duclair…

8:30 PM ET–Only three shots after the first five minutes…2-1 Florida…

8:31 pm ET–Sam Bennett receives a high stick at the blueline heading into the Golden Knights zone…William Carrier goes to the penalty box…high sticking infraction came at the same time Keegan Kolesar gave a shoulder hit on Tkachuk…

8:38 PM ET–Golden Knights and Panthers have the two worst penalty killing units of all Stanley Cup finalists in hockey history…

8:39 PM ET–10 minutes in and Golden Knights only have one shot on goal…came from Zach Whitecloud…

8:42 PM ET–Tkachuk left after hit from Kolesar…staggering getting back to his feet…

8:44 PM ET–Barbashev tripped by Marc Staal…Vegas power play…

8:47 PM ET–Golden Knights shot on the power play hits the cross bar…

8:52 PM ET–Panthers have the 4-2 advantage on shots on goal with five minutes left in the first period…

8:53 PM ET–Carrier given a penalty for boarding and Gudas given a retaliation penalty for cross-checking…

8:54 PM ET–Duclair given a penalty for tripping Whitecloud with his skate…Golden Knights have 4 on 3 advantage…

8:55 PM ET–Golden Knights had only one four-on-three goal all season long…Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba deflects a shot by Jonathan Marchessault to tie the game at 1…power-play marker…Shea Theodore notched the other assist…

8:56 PM ET–Great save by Hill of Aleksander Barkov on an odd-man rush…another great save by Bobrovsky in the last few moments to keep the game tied…

9:02 PM ET–6-5 shots on goal for Vegas after one period…1-1 is the score…