Live updates for second round of 2025 Masters

The second round coverage of the 2025 Masters is set to commence. Here is a live log of the action for the first major of the calendar year.

3:01 PM ET–Here is the leaderboard: 1) Justin Rose–England -8, 2) Rory McIlroy–Northern Ireland, Bryson DeChambeau–USA, Corey Conners–Canada -6, 5) Scottie Scheffler–USA, Viktor Hovland–Norway, Shane Lowry–Ireland, Matt McCarty–USA -5…

3:03 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the sixth and is now at -6…

3:08 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 17th and is now at -7…

3:09 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the 18th and drops to -4…

3:12 PM ET–Of the seven players in contention at the moment, there are five major champions…Rose won the 2013 United States Open, McIlroy won the 2011 United States Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open, DeChambeau won the 2020 and 2024 United States Open…Scheffler won the 2022 and 2024 Masters and Lowry won the 2019 British Open…

3:17 PM ET–Of the group of seven contenders, we have one LIV representative in DeChambeau…

3:18 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the seventh and drops to -5…

3:21 PM ET–McIlroy finishes his round by shooting -6, and enters the clubhouse after 36 holes at -6…McIlroy’s most notable hole was the 13th as he had an eagle…

3:24 PM ET–Conners bogeys the 10th and drops to -5….

3:28 PM ET–Long birdie putt attempt by DeChambeau comes up significantly short…tough par putt ahead…

3:30 PM ET–Australia’s Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, birdies the eighth to go to -5…

3:31 PM ET–Lowry finishes his second round at -5…

3:32 PM ET–DeChambeau pars the 18th to remain at -7…

3:38 PM ET–Justin Thomas’s approach shot lands on a hill and rolls a couple of feet toward the cup…

3:43 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the eighth and is now at -6…

3:39 PM ET–Conners birdies the 11th and improves to -6…

3:47 PM ET–One player on the leaderboard who is unknown…that is 27-year-old Matt McCarty of Scottsdale, Arizona…has won one PGA tournament…that was the 2024 Black Desert Championship in Utah…currently ranked 56th in the Official World Golf Rankings…

3:56 PM ET–England’s Terrell Hatton birdies the eighth to improve to -5…

4:01 PM ET–Conners bogeys the 12th and drops to -5…

4:10 PM ET–Hatton, who represents LIV, birdies the ninth and improves to -6…

4:18 PM ET–German Bernhard Langer lands in the water at the 15th hole…

4:19 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the 10th and drops to -5…

4:20 PM ET–Conners birdies the 13th and improves to -6…long birdie attempt and drops into the hole…

4:26 PM ET–Langer double bogeys the 15th hole and drops to +2 at the cut line…

4:43 PM ET–Keegan Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, pars the 12th hole with a new black moustache…

4:46 PM ET–Scheffler falls out of contention with a bogey on the 11th hole to drop to -4…drops from sixth place to ninth place…

4:56 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the par three 12th hole from an impressive long shot from the rough…improves to -5 and a tie for sixth place with McCarty, Lowry and Day…

5:10 PM ET–Hatton bogeys the 12th and drops to -5…

5:17 PM ET–Langer, the two-time Masters champion, who has stated this will be his last Masters at age 67, bogeys the 18th hole and drops to +3…one stroke off the current cut line which is currently +2…

5:44 PM ET–Hatton birdies the 13th hole and improves to -6…

5:48 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 14th and improves to -6…

5:49 PM ET–Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson lands in the water on the 15th hole…

5:51 PM ET–Conners finishes round at -6…

6:22 PM ET–Hatton birdies the 15th hole which has been very difficult today where a whole bunch of players have landed in the water…improves to -7 and in a second place tie with DeChambeau, and one stroke back of Rose…

6:27 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the 16th…drops to -5 and three back of Rose…

6:42 PM ET–Hatton bogeys the 16th hoke and drops to -6…

6:43 PM ET–Day bogeys the 18th hole and drops to -4…

6:44 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the 17th hole and improves to -6…

6:46 PM ET–Scheffler has a poor tee shot in the trees on the 18th hole….

6:55 PM ET–Hatton misses a very short par putt on 17th hole from one foot…goes a few feet by the hole and now the Englishman has a tough shot for bogey…

6:57 PM ET–Hatton bogeys the 17th hole and drops to -5…

7:04 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the 18th hole and drops to -4…

7:18 PM ET–Hatton pars the 18th hole and finishes at -5…leaderboard after round two: 1) Rose -8 2) DeChambeau -7 3) McIlroy, Conners -6 5) Scheffler, Lowry, McCarty, and Hatton -5