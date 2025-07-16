Live Updates for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Here are the live updates of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. The game is taking place in Atlanta.

8:25 PM ET–Skenes strikes out Torres…

8:29 PM ET–Skenes strikes out Greene….

8:30 PM ET–Skenes forces Judge to ground out…

8:30 PM ET–American League allows National League to score no runs…

8:34 PM ET–Ohtani base hit of Skubal…

8:36 PM ET–Acuna Jr. gets on base with soft single…

8:37 PM ET–Marte doubles and scores Ohtani and Acuna Jr….2-0 National League….

8:38 PM ET–Freeman grounds out…

8:40 PM ET–Skubal wins an automatic balls and strikes challenge…

8:41 PM ET–Smith strikes out…2-0 National League after 1…

8:45 PM ET–Kershaw into pitch…

8:45 PM ET–Raleigh flies out to left field…

8:46 PM ET–Kershaw strikes out Guerrero…

8;50 PM ET–Padres reliever Jason Adam into pitch…

8:52 PM ET–Adam strikes out O’Hearn looking…2-0 National League heading into bottom of 2nd…

8:55 PM ET–Carlos Rodon into pitch…

8:56 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base…

8:58 PM ET–Rodon strikes out Limdor…

8:59 PM ET–Crow-Armstrong doubles…

9:01 PM ET–Ohtani grounds out to Guerrero at first…2-0 National League after two innings…

9:04 PM ET–Webb into pitch…

9:04 PM ET–Caminero base hit single…

9:06 PM ET–Baez grounds out…Caminero moves to second…

9:07 PM ET–Alonso comes into Freeman at first…

9:07 PM ET–Wilson flies out to left field…

9:10 PM ET–Baez grounds out…2-0 National League heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:13 PM ET–Woo into pitch for American League…

9:13 PM ET–Woo strikes out Acuna…

9:14 PM ET–Marte grounds out…

9:15 PM ET–Alonso lines out to Guerrero Jr…2-0 National League after three innings…

9:18 PM ET–David Peterson into pitch for National League…

9:19 PM ET–Peterson strikes out Greene…

9:20 PM ET–Judge grounds out to shortstop…

9:21 PM ET–Raleigh base hit single…

9:22 PM ET–Guerrero Jr. base hit single and advances Raleigh to third…

9:23 PM ET–O’Hearn grounds out to pitcher…2-0 National League heading into the bottom of the fourth inning….

9:26 PM ET–Ryan strikes out Machado

9:27 PM ET–Smith pops up to shallow outfield…

9:29 PM ET–Ryan strikes out Tucker…2-0 NL after four innings…

9:36 PM ET–Gore into pitch for NL…

9:37 PM ET–Caminero grounds out…

9:39 PM ET–Baez grounds out…

9:40 PM ET–Wilson grounds out…2-0 NL after four and a half innings…

9:43 PM ET–Rasmussen into pitch…

9:44 PM ET–Lindor flies out to right field…

9:46 PM ET–Crow-Armstrong flies out to left field…

9:47 PM ET–Schwarber flies out to center field….2-0 NL after five innings…

9:50 PM ET–Abbott into pitch for National League…

9:51 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. flies out to center…

9:52 PM ET–Greene flies out to center…

9:54 PM ET–Arozarena grounds out to Abbott…2-0 NL heading into the bottom of the sixth inning…

9;57 PM ET–Bubic into pitch…

9;58 PM ET–Tatis walks…

9:59 PM ET–Tatis steals second….

10 PM ET–Donovan reaches first base on infield single…

10:01 PM ET—Pete Alonso hits three run home run and scores Tatis and Donovan…5-0 National League…

10:02 PM ET–Suarez grounds out…

10:05 PM ET–Mize into pitch…

10:05 PM ET–Goodman flies out to centerfield…

10:06 PM ET—Carroll home run…6-0 National League…

10:08 PM ET–Mize strikes out De La Cruz…6-0 National League after six innings…

10:17 PM ET–Morejon into pitch…

10:17 PM ET–Kirk base hit…

10:20 PM ET–Aranda walks…

10:21 PM ET–Rodriguez into pitch…

10:22 PM ET–Rooker three-run home run that scores Kirk and Aranda….6-3 NL….

10:24 PM ET–Garcia walked…

10:25 PM ET–Buxton flies out…

10:28 PM ET—Garcia reaches third base on stolen base and catching error…

10:29 PM ET–Witt Jr. grounds out and scores Garcia…6-4 NL…

10:30 PM ET—Chisholm Jr. infield hit…

10:35 PM ET–Megill into pitch and Kwan grounds out…6-4 NL heading into the bottom of the 7th inning…

10:39 PM ET–Estevez into pitch…

10:40 PM ET–Stowers strikes out…

10:42 PM ET–Schwarber walks…

10:42 PM ET–Estevez strikes out Tatis Jr…

10:45 PM ET–Donovan base hit single and advances Schwarber to second…

10:46 PM ET–Estevez strikes out Olson…6-4 National League after seven innings…

10:49 PM ET–Misiorowski pitching for NL after five MLB appearances…

10:51 PM ET–Arozarena flies out to center field…

10:52 PM ET–Kirk flies out to right field…

10:54 PM ET–Aranda base hit single…

10:56 PM ET–McKinstry flies out to right field…6-4 NL heading into the bottom of the eighth inning…

10:59 PM ET–Shane Smith into pitch…

11 PM ET–Suarez hit by a pitch…significant pain in the finger area…

11:03 PM ET–Wood hits into fielder’s choice…Suarez out at second…

11:06 PM ET–Munoz into pitch…

11:08 PM ET–Carroll walks and advances Wood to second…

11:09 PM ET–De La Cruz flies out to left field…

11:12 PM ET–Munoz strikes out Stowers…6-4 National League after eight innings…

11:15 PM ET–Suarez into pitch to try and get the save…

11:17 PM ET–Garcia grounds out to Suarez with a sore finger…

11:18 PM ET–Buxton double…

11:19 PM ET–Witt Jr. double scores Buxton…6-5 National League…

11:22 PM ET–Diaz into pitch…

11:23 PM ET–Chisholm Jr. grounds out to Olson and advances Witt Jr. to third base…

11:26 PM ET–Kwan infield single scores Witt Jr….6-6 tie…

11:27 PM ET–Arozarena strikes out…challenge by Diaz and Diaz won challenge…6-6 after eight and a half innings….

11:30 PM ET–Chapman into pitch for National League…

11:30 PM ET–Schwarber lines out to Garcia…

11:33 PM ET–Chapman strikes out to Tatis Jr.

11:36 PM ET–Donovan grounds out to catcher…6-6 after nine innings…

11:38 PM ET–Home Run derby competition to determine All-Star Game winner…

11:43 PM ET–American League selections are Rooker, Arozarena and Aranda….National League selections are Stowers, Schwarber and Alonso…Rooker two home runs, Stowers one home run, Arozarena one home run, Schwarber three home runs…NL wins home run derby 4-3…