Live updates for third round of 2025 Masters

Coverage of the third round of the 2025 Masters from Augusta, Georgia is set to begin. Here are the live updates.

2 PM ET–Here is the leaderboard: 1) Justin Rose–ENG -8 2) Bryson DeChambeau–USA -7 3) Rory McIlroy–NIR Conners–CAN -6 5) Scottie Scheffler–USA, Shane Lowry–IRE, Matt McCarty–USA, and Tyrrell Hatton–ENG -5…

2:05 PM ET–Best golfer on the course so far is 2007 Masters champion and 2009 British Open champion Zach Johnson of Iowa City, Iowa, who has got into contention at -5…Johnson began the round at +2 and eagled the second, bogeyed the sixth, and then collected six straight birdies (9th, 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th, and 16th holes) to improve seven strokes

2:18 PM ET–Johnson bogeys the 17th and drops to -4…

2:19 PM ET–Australia’s Jason Day and South Korea’s Sungjae Im are now in contention at -5..Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner, birdied the second hole, and Im, eagled the second hole…

2:22 PM ET–Hatton bogeys the first to drop to -4…

2:23 PM ET–Of the nine golfers in contention are six major champions…Rose won the 2013 United States Open, DeChambeau won the 2020 and 2024 United States Open, McIlroy won the 2011 United States Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship, and 2014 British Open, Scheffler won the 2022 and 2024 Masters, Lowry won the 2019 British Open, and Day won the 2015 PGA Championship…

2:30 PM ET–World number nine Viktor Hovland of Norway birdies the second and improves to -5 and into contention…

2:38 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the second and is in a second place tie with McIlroy and Conners at -6…

2:42 PM ET–Hovland birdies the third to improve to -6…

2:43 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the first and goes to -7…

2:48 PM ET–Lowry birdies the second hole to improve to -6…

2:51 PM ET–DeChambeau has long birdie putt to improve to -8…

2:53 PM ET–McIlroy eagles the second from the rough to improves to -9…

2:54 PM ET–Day birdies the fifth to improve to -6…

2:55 PM ET–Conners birdies the second and improves to -7…

2:58 PM ET–Lowry birdies the third to improve to -7…

3:07 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the third and is now -10…only four other golfers in contention…DeChambeau and Rose are tied for second at -8 and Lowry and Conners are tied for fourth at -7…

3:09 PM ET–Lowry bogeys the fourth and drops to -6…

3:10 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the second and improves to -9…

3:20 PM ET–Conners bogeys the fourth and drops to -6…

3:21 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the third and drops to -8…

3:31 PM ET–McIlroy birdies the fifth to improves to -11…

3:33 PM ET–Rose bogeys the fourth hole and drops to -7 on a missed short putt…

3:53 PM ET–Two horse race at the moment…McIlroy at -11 and DeChambeau at -8…

4:03 PM ET–DeChambeau’s tee shot on the seventh goes in the rough in behind the trees…

4:17 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the seventh and drops to -7…

4:19 PM ET–McIlroy bogeys the eighth hole and drops to -10…three stroke lead on Lowry and DeChambeau at -7…Lowry’s last birdie came on the sixth and he is now on the ninth…

4:25 PM ET–Two horse race between McIlroy (-10) and DeChambeau (-7) returns after Lowry bogeys the ninth to drop to -6…

4:30 PM ET–Conners birdies the ninth and improves to -7…

4:33 PM ET–Rose birdies the eighth hole and improves to -7…

4:33 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the eighth hole to improve to -8…

4:41 PM ET–Phenomenal approach shot by Conners on the 10th hole…

4:46 PM ET–Rose’s birdie attempt on the ninth bounces over the hole…

4:48 PM ET–McIlroy bogeys the 10th hole and drops to -9…

4:48 PM ET–Conners birdies the 10th and improves to -8…