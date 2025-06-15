Live updates fourth round of 2025 United States Open

The fourth and final round of the 2025 United States Open is now underway from Oakridge. Here are the live updates…

2:13 PM ET–There are four golfers in contention…1) Sam Burns of Shreveport, Louisiana -4, 2) 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Adelaide, Australia and J.J. Spaun of Los Angeles, California at -3, 4) Viktor Hovland of Oslo, Norway at -1…

2:18 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the first hole and drops to -2…

2:27 PM ET–Spaun hits the flag stick with his approach shot on the second hole and rolls all the way back to the opposite end of the green…

2:29 PM ET–Scott bogeys the first hole and drops to -2…

2:33 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the second hole and drops to -1…

2:34 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the second hole and drops to even par…

2:36 PM ET–Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre eagles the fourth hole and improves to +3…

2;43 PM ET–Burns bogeys the second and drops to -3…

2:47 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the third hole…now three straight bogeys to drop to even par…

2:49 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the third hole and drops to +1…

2:56 PM ET–Three players in contention right now…1) Burns -3 2) Scott -2 3) Spaun E

3:09 PM ET–Scott bogeys the third hole and drops to -1….

3:17 PM ET–Scott birdies the fourth hole and improves to -2…

3:20 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the fifth hole and drops to +1…

3:21 PM ET–Hovland birdies the fifth hole and returns to even par and three strokes back of Burns…

3:28 PM ET–Dark skies in the distance in Pittsburgh…golf is still taking place and no electricity in the forecast…