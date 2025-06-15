Golf News and Rumors

Live updates fourth round of 2025 United States Open

Jeremy Freeborn
The fourth and final round of the 2025 United States Open is now underway from Oakridge. Here are the live updates…

2:13 PM ET–There are four golfers in contention…1) Sam Burns of Shreveport, Louisiana -4, 2) 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Adelaide, Australia and J.J. Spaun of Los Angeles, California at -3, 4) Viktor Hovland of Oslo, Norway at -1…

2:18 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the first hole and drops to -2…

2:27 PM ET–Spaun hits the flag stick with his approach shot on the second hole and rolls all the way back to the opposite end of the green…

2:29 PM ET–Scott bogeys the first hole and drops to -2…

2:33 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the second hole and drops to -1…

2:34 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the second hole and drops to even par…

2:36 PM ET–Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre eagles the fourth hole and improves to +3…

2;43 PM ET–Burns bogeys the second and drops to -3…

2:47 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the third hole…now three straight bogeys to drop to even par…

2:49 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the third hole and drops to +1…

2:56 PM ET–Three players in contention right now…1) Burns -3 2) Scott -2 3) Spaun E

3:09 PM ET–Scott bogeys the third hole and drops to -1….

3:17 PM ET–Scott birdies the fourth hole and improves to -2…

3:20 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the fifth hole and drops to +1…

3:21 PM ET–Hovland birdies the fifth hole and returns to even par and three strokes back of Burns…

3:28 PM ET–Dark skies in the distance in Pittsburgh…golf is still taking place and no electricity in the forecast…

Golf News and Rumors
