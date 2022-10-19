Live Updates: Game 1 National League Championship Series

Here are live updates to the 2022 National League Championship Series:
Top First Inning:
8:06 PM ET–Schwarber has a leadoff walk.
8:08 PM ET–Schwarber reaches second on a passed ball.
8:09 PM ET–Hoskins flies out to centerfield.
8:10 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to third base with Machado playing closer to the shortstop position. Schwarber advances to third.
8:13 PM ET–Shift works for Padres with Harper up to bat. Cronenworth makes outstanding play at second to save a run.
Bottom First Inning:
8:18 PM ET–Profar grounds out to leadoff bottom of first.
8:21 PM ET–Soto walks.
8:26 PM ET–Machado goes deep into the count before flying out.
8:28 PM ET–Bell strikeout.