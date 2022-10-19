MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates: Game 1 National League Championship Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
1 min read
USATSI_18328698_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Here are live updates to the 2022 National League Championship Series:

Top First Inning:

8:06 PM ET–Schwarber has a leadoff walk.

8:08 PM ET–Schwarber reaches second on a passed ball.

8:09 PM ET–Hoskins flies out to centerfield.

8:10 PM ET–Realmuto grounds out to third base with Machado playing closer to the shortstop position. Schwarber advances to third.

8:13 PM ET–Shift works for Padres with Harper up to bat. Cronenworth makes outstanding play at second to save a run.

Bottom First Inning:

8:18 PM ET–Profar grounds out to leadoff bottom of first.

8:21 PM ET–Soto walks.

8:26 PM ET–Machado goes deep into the count before flying out.

8:28 PM ET–Bell strikeout.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres Phillies
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top