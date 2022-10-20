Live Updates: Game 2 American League Championship Series

Here are the live updates of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Houston won last night 4-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.
Top of the First:
7:41 PM ET–Bader grounds out to third base.
7:42 PM ET–Judge flies out to center field.
7:44 PM ET–Stanton grounds out.
Bottom of the First:
7:48 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to shortstop.
7:50 PM ET–Pena strikes out.
7:51 PM ET–Severino strikes out Alvarez.
Top of the Second:
7:55 PM ET–Yankees completely changing their lineup compared to last night.
7:58 PM ET–Rizzo grounds out to first base.
8:02 PM ET–Torres flies out to deep right.
8:04 PM ET–Donaldson doubles.
8:07 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Higashioka.
Bottom of the Second:
8:10 PM ET–Bregman flies out.
8:12 PM ET–Tucker walks.
8:17 PM ET–Gurriel hard base hit to left field.
8:20 PM ET–Diaz strikes out.
8:22 PM ET–Severino forces McCormick to pop up.
Top of the Third:
8:27 PM ET–Perez flies out.
8:28 PM ET–Cabrera grounds out.
8:30 PM ET–Bader strikes out.
Bottom of the Third:
8:34 PM ET–Maldonado hit by a pitch in the arm.
8:37 PM ET–Severino strikes out Altuve.
8:38 PM ET–Pena base hit to center. Astros rookie now batting .364 in the postseason (eight hits in 22 at bats).
8:40 PM ET–Alvarez hits into fielder’s choice. Advances Maldonado to third.
8:43 PM ET–Bregman three-run home run scores Alvarez and Maldonado. 3-0 Astros
8:44 PM ET–Tucker flies out.
Top of the Fourth:
8:48 PM ET–Judge base hit.
8:49 PM ET–Stanton grounds out back to Valdez. Throwing error by Valdez. Stanton to second and Judge to third.
8:51 PM–Rizzo grounds out and scores Judge. Stanton moves to third. 3-1 Astros.
8:53 PM ET–Torres infield hit scores Stanton. 3-2 Astros.
8:56 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.
8:58 PM ET–Higashioka strikes out. Astros getting more production at the catcher position than the Yankees.
Bottom of the Fourth:
9:01 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out.
9:02 PM ET–Diaz pops up.
9:04 PM–Severino eight pitch inning after striking out McCormick.