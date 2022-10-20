MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates: Game 2 American League Championship Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_19242850_168396541_lowres-2
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Here are the live updates of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Houston won last night 4-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Top of the First:

7:41 PM ET–Bader grounds out to third base.

7:42 PM ET–Judge flies out to center field.

7:44 PM ET–Stanton grounds out.

Bottom of the First:

7:48 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to shortstop.

7:50 PM ET–Pena strikes out.

7:51 PM ET–Severino strikes out Alvarez.

Top of the Second:

7:55 PM ET–Yankees completely changing their lineup compared to last night.

7:58 PM ET–Rizzo grounds out to first base.

8:02 PM ET–Torres flies out to deep right.

8:04 PM ET–Donaldson doubles.

8:07 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Higashioka.

Bottom of the Second:

8:10 PM ET–Bregman flies out.

8:12 PM ET–Tucker walks.

8:17 PM ET–Gurriel hard base hit to left field.

8:20 PM ET–Diaz strikes out.

8:22 PM ET–Severino forces McCormick to pop up.

Top of the Third:

8:27 PM ET–Perez flies out.

8:28 PM ET–Cabrera grounds out.

8:30 PM ET–Bader strikes out.

Bottom of the Third:

8:34 PM ET–Maldonado hit by a pitch in the arm.

8:37 PM ET–Severino strikes out Altuve.

8:38 PM ET–Pena base hit to center. Astros rookie now batting .364 in the postseason (eight hits in 22 at bats).

8:40 PM ET–Alvarez hits into fielder’s choice. Advances Maldonado to third.

8:43 PM ET–Bregman three-run home run scores Alvarez and Maldonado. 3-0 Astros

8:44 PM ET–Tucker flies out.

Top of the Fourth:

8:48 PM ET–Judge base hit.

8:49 PM ET–Stanton grounds out back to Valdez. Throwing error by Valdez. Stanton to second and Judge to third.

8:51 PM–Rizzo grounds out and scores Judge. Stanton moves to third. 3-1 Astros. 

8:53 PM ET–Torres infield hit scores Stanton. 3-2 Astros. 

8:56 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.

8:58 PM ET–Higashioka strikes out. Astros getting more production at the catcher position than the Yankees.

Bottom of the Fourth:

9:01 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out.

9:02 PM ET–Diaz pops up.

9:04 PM–Severino eight pitch inning after striking out McCormick.

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top