Live Updates: Game 2 American League Championship Series

Here are the live updates of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Houston won last night 4-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Top of the First:

7:41 PM ET–Bader grounds out to third base.

7:42 PM ET–Judge flies out to center field.

7:44 PM ET–Stanton grounds out.

Bottom of the First:

7:48 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to shortstop.

7:50 PM ET–Pena strikes out.

7:51 PM ET–Severino strikes out Alvarez.

Top of the Second:

7:55 PM ET–Yankees completely changing their lineup compared to last night.

7:58 PM ET–Rizzo grounds out to first base.

8:02 PM ET–Torres flies out to deep right.

8:04 PM ET–Donaldson doubles.

8:07 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Higashioka.

Bottom of the Second:

8:10 PM ET–Bregman flies out.

8:12 PM ET–Tucker walks.

8:17 PM ET–Gurriel hard base hit to left field.

8:20 PM ET–Diaz strikes out.

8:22 PM ET–Severino forces McCormick to pop up.

Top of the Third:

8:27 PM ET–Perez flies out.

8:28 PM ET–Cabrera grounds out.

8:30 PM ET–Bader strikes out.

Bottom of the Third:

8:34 PM ET–Maldonado hit by a pitch in the arm.

8:37 PM ET–Severino strikes out Altuve.

8:38 PM ET–Pena base hit to center. Astros rookie now batting .364 in the postseason (eight hits in 22 at bats).

8:40 PM ET–Alvarez hits into fielder’s choice. Advances Maldonado to third.

8:43 PM ET–Bregman three-run home run scores Alvarez and Maldonado. 3-0 Astros

8:44 PM ET–Tucker flies out.

Top of the Fourth:

8:48 PM ET–Judge base hit.

8:49 PM ET–Stanton grounds out back to Valdez. Throwing error by Valdez. Stanton to second and Judge to third.

8:51 PM–Rizzo grounds out and scores Judge. Stanton moves to third. 3-1 Astros.

8:53 PM ET–Torres infield hit scores Stanton. 3-2 Astros.

8:56 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.

8:58 PM ET–Higashioka strikes out. Astros getting more production at the catcher position than the Yankees.

Bottom of the Fourth:

9:01 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out.

9:02 PM ET–Diaz pops up.

9:04 PM–Severino eight pitch inning after striking out McCormick.