Live Updates: Game 2 National League Championship Series

Here are live updates to the 2022 National League Championship Series. The Phillies lead the best out of seven series one game to none.

Top First Inning:

4:40 PM ET–Padres center fielder Trent Grisham catches all three fly balls in the top of the first inning off the bat of Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell only threw six pitches.

Bottom First Inning:

4:44 pm ET–Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola strikes out Jurickson Profar.

4:46 PM ET–Soto grounds out to second base.

4:49 PM ET–Machado hits double down the left field line….has nice slide into second base.

4:52 PM ET–Cronenworth strikes out looking.

Top Second Inning:

4:58 PM ET–Harper leads off second inning with base hit single that is just out of the reach of Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

5 PM ET–Duck snort by Castellanos. Harper expresses frustration in himself that he did not get to third base on the single as he only reached second.

5:02 PM ET–Base hit single by Alec Bohm scores Harper to put Phillies 1-0. Bohm reaches second on poor throw to third base by Soto.

5:06 PM ET–Segura strikes out.

5:07 PM ET–Juan Soto unable to catch fly ball to right field off the bat of Matt Vierling. Soto lost the ball in the sun. Luckily for the Padres, Bohm only reaches third. Vierling awarded with a double. Castellanos scores to put the Phillies up 2-0.

5:10 PM ET–Base hit to left field by Edmundo Sosa, who is batting .315 with the Phillies after only hitting .189 with the Cardinals in 2022. The Panama shortstop was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies for relief pitcher JoJo Romero on July 30. Sosa’s hit was a RBI single which scored Bohm. 3-0 Phillies. Vierling advances to third base.

5:15 PM ET–Schwarber grounds out to first base scores Vierling, advances Sosa to second base. 4-0 Phillies.

5:17 PM ET–Hoskins fly ball to right field just out of the reach of Soto, who has had a really rough half inning defensively.

5:19 PM ET–Fly ball out to Soto off the bat of Hoskins…4-0 Phillies

Bottom of the Second Inning:

5:23 PM ET–Drury homers off of Nola. 4-1 Phillies.

5:24 PM ET–Bell homers off of Nola. 4-2 Phillies.

5:26 PM ET–Kim grounds out to shortstop.

5:28 PM ET–Grisham line drive to first base.

5:28 PM ET–Austin Nola up to bat for Padres. Aaron Nola pitching for the Phillies. First time in MLB history that a pitcher has pitched to his brother who was the opposing batter.

5:29 PM ET–Austin Nola grounds out.

Top of the Third Inning:

5:32 PM ET–Realmuto lines out to third base.

5:36 PM ET–Harper pops up to Machado.

5:37 PM ET–Castellanos flies out to outfield.

Bottom of the Third Inning:

5:42 PM ET–Profar flies out to outfield.

5:44 PM ET–Soto grounds out to second base.

5:47 PM ET–Machado strikes out.

Top of the Fourth Inning:

5:51 PM ET–Bohm strikes out.

5:53 PM ET–Segura grounds out.

5:55 PM ET–Vierling strikes out.

Bottom of the Fourth Inning:

5:59 PM ET–Cronenworth strikes out.

6:02 PM ET–Drury flies out to Schwarber.

6:04 PM ET–Bell strikes out looking.

Top of the Fifth Inning:

6:08 PM ET–Sosa strikes out.

6:11 PM ET–Schwarber walks.

6:12 PM ET–Schwarber steals second base.

6:13 PM ET–Hoskins strikes out.

6:19 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out looking.

Bottom of the Fifth Inning:

6:23 PM ET–Kim singles to left field.

6:25 PM ET–Grisham flies out to center field.

6:29 PM ET–Austin Nola RBI single scores Kim. 4-3 Phillies

6:30 PM ET–Profar base hit to right field…moves Nola to third base.

6:33 PM ET–Juan Soto RBI single scores Nola…Soto moves to second and Profar to third…4-4…all tied up

6:36 PM ET–Machado strikes out.

6:37 PM ET–Phillies pull Aaron Nola and bringing in reliever Brad Hand.

6:42 PM ET–Hand hits Cronenworth…bases are loaded….

6:47 PM ET–Two-run RBI single for Drury….6-4 Padres…scores Sola and Profar…6-4 San Diego

6:48 PM ET–Awkward swing by Bell…good enough for a single that scored Cronenworth…7-4 Padres

6:53 PM ET–Kim up for the second time this inning. New pitcher for the Phillies as Andrew Bellatti is on the mound.

6:55 PM ET–Kim walks. Moves Drury to third and Cronenworth to second.

7:00 PM ET–Grisham strikes out…7-4 Padres…for the second time in three games Padres had a five-run inning as they scored five runs in game four of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday…