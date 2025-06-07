Live Updates Game 2 Stanley Cup Finals

Game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are about to start at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Here are the live updates. The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 in game one of the series on Wednesday thanks to an overtime winner by Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany.

8:21 PM ET–Evander Kane two minute high sticking penalty on Carter Verhaeghe…

8:24 PM ET–Panthers open the scoring on the game’s second shot…Sam Bennett from Nate Schmidt and Evan Rodrigues two minutes and seven seconds in on the power-play…1-0 Florida…

8:26 PM ET–Aaron Ekblad holding the stick penalty on Trent Frederic…

8:28 PM ET–Ryan Nugent-Hopkins trips Seth Jones in behind Florida net…four on four…

8:36 PM ET–Evander Kane scores in the slot for the Oilers from Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Evan Bouchard…1-1…goal came at 7:39 of the first period…

8:41 PM ET–roughing penalties for Darnell Nurse and Matt Tkachuk…

8:42 PM ET–Bouchard scores after a shot block…2-1 Oilers from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid at 9:19…

8:44 PM ET–Panthers have 8-7 shot advantage…

8:49 PM ET–Defenseman Seth Jones scores into a wide open net from defenseman Nate Schmidt and Eetu Luostarinen to tie the game at two at 11:37…

8:50 PM ET–Bennett given a goaltender interference penalty on Stuart Skinner…

8:53 PM ET–Draisaitl scores from Connor McDavid with 7:23 left in the second period on the power-play…incredible stickhandling by McDavid….Evan Bouchard got the other assist…3-2 Oilers…

8:56 PM ET–Niko Mikkola given a roughing penalty…

8:59 PM ET–Oilers on 5 on 3 after Jones held down Corey Perry…

9:04 PM ET–Bouchard penalty for hitting from behind…

9:08 PM ET–3-2 Oilers after an action filled first period…shots on goal at end of period was 14-11 Edmonton…

9:27 PM ET–Second period starting…

9:27 PM ET–Save in opening minute of the second period by Sergei Bobrovsky on Evan Bouchard…

9:30 PM ET–Another great save by Bobrovsky on an Oilers odd man rush…shot once again by Bouchard…

9:33 PM ET–Impressive extended pressure by Panthers early in the second period…Oilers struggling getting the puck out of the zone…

9:35 PM ET–Appears Stuart Skinner is strong again after first period collision with Bennett…

9:36 PM ET–Bouchard cross checks Bennett in the corner…no penalty…

9:37 PM ET–Skinner saves Anton Lundell up close…

9:40 PM ET–Panthers tie the game at three…Dmitry Kulikov scores from the point and puck goes off Bouchard’s hip and into the net…

9:46 PM ET–18-16 shots on goal Edmonton…

9:47 PM ET–Oilers power-play…Mikkola hooks Perry…

9:51 PM ET–Brad Marchand scores shorthanded goal on the breakaway from Lundell at 12:09…4-3 Panthers…

9:55 PM ET–Sustained pressure by Florida late in the second period…

10:02 PM ET–Bouchard given a cross-checking penalty…

10:03 PM ET–Verhaeghe hooks down Mattias Janmark…4-3 Panthers after two periods…26-22 Panthers shots on goal…

10:28 PM ET–Third period starting…

10:41 PM ET–Shots on goal 26-26 with 10 minutes left…