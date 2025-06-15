Live Updates Game 5 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Here are the live updates for game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The series is tied at two games apiece.

8:20 PM ET–Calvin Pickard getting the start for the Oilers…

8:21 PM ET–Great save by Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off of Oilers forward Connor Brown…

8:37 PM ET–Marchand scores off center ice faceoff…1-0 Panthers…

8:39 PM ET–4-3 Panthers shots on goal after 10 minutes…

8:49 PM ET–Seth Jones interference penalty on Mattias Janmark with four minutes and 16 seconds left in first period…

8:54 PM ET–Sam Bennett scores from Matt Tkachuk with one minute and 43 seconds left in the first period…

8:55 PM ET–Podkolzin penalty…

8:59 PM ET–9-3 Panthers shot on net after first period…Florida begins second period on the power-play…