Live Updates: Game Five 2022 World Series

Here are live updates of game five of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The series is tied two games apiece.

Top of the First Inning:

8:07 PM ET–Altuve leadoff double and advances to third after an error by Marsh. Records the extra base hit after John Smoltz of FOX Sports thought he would get a home run.

8:08 PM ET–Pena base hit single and scores Altuve…1-0 Astros.

8:12 PM ET–Alvarez strikes out and Phillies get Pena out at second base who was attempting a stolen base.

8:14 PM ET–Bregman strikes out…

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:17 PM ET–Kyle Schwarber leadoff home run…1-1…Schwarber now has 51 home runs this season…

8:20 PM ET–Hoskins flies out to left field…nice catch by Alvarez…

8:22 PM ET–Realmuto pops up to Altuve…

8:24 PM ET–Harper walks.

8:27 PM ET–Castellanos flies out to left field…

Top of the Second Inning:

8:32 PM ET–Tucker strikes out.

8:33 PM ET–Gurriel pops up to the catcher.

8:35 PM ET–Hensley strikes out…

Bottom of the Second Inning: