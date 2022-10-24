Here are the live updates of game four of the 2022 American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros from Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Top of the First Inning:

8:33 PM ET–Altuve struck out.

8:36 PM ET–Pena base hit single.

8:39 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to left field.

8:40 PM ET–Bregman flies out to shortstop.

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:43 PM ET–Bader base hit to center field.

8:44 PM ET–Judge flies out to right field.

8:46 PM ET–McCullers hits Rizzo in the knee.

8:48 PM ET–Stanton RBI single scores Bader, advances Rizzo to third. 1-0 Yankees

8:50 PM ET–Torres bloop RBI single scores Rizzo and advances Stanton to second. 2-0 Yankees

8:52 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out.

8:53 PM ET–Cabrera flies out to right field.

Top of the Second Inning:

8:58 PM ET–Tucker walks.

8:59 PM ET–Gurriel pops up to Donaldson.

9 PM ET–Always makes me nervous watching Astros manager Dusty Baker play with his toothpick.

9:01 PM ET–Mancini pops up to second.

9:04 PM ET–McCormick struck out by Nestor Cortes.

Bottom of the Second Inning:

9:09 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa leadoff double off of McCullers.

9:11 PM ET–Trevino pops up to Maldonado.

9:12 PM ET–Bader grounds out to shortstop.

9:17 PM ET–Judge hits by a pitch.

9:19 PM ET–Rizzo RBI double scores Kiner-Falefa. 3-0 Yankees

9:21 PM ET–Stanton strikes out.

Top of the Third Inning:

9:25 PM ET–Maldonado walks.

9:29 PM ET–Altuve walks.

9:32 PM ET–Pena three run home run scores Maldonado and Altuve. 3-3

9:33 PM ET–Yankees making pitching change.

9:38 PM ET–Alvarez line drive single to right field line. Peralta new pitcher for Yankees.

9:40 PM ET–Bregman flies out to Judge to deep right.

9:42 PM ET–Tucker hits Peralta in the right hand on a comebacker…single called, advances Alvarez to third…

9:45 PM ET–Peralta remains in the game and gives up a RBI single to Gurriel who scores Alvarez and moves Tucker to third…4-3 Astros

9:47 PM ET–Mancini flies out to right field…

9:49 PM ET–McCormick flies out to shortstop…

Bottom of the Third Inning:

9:53 PM ET–Torres base hit.

9:56 PM ET–Donaldson strikes out looking.

9:57 PM ET–McCullers throws wild pitch and advances Torres to second.

9:58 PM ET–Cabrera grounds out to Altuve and moves Torres to third…

10:02 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa strikes out.

Top of the Fourth Inning:

10:06 PM ET–Maldonado grounds out to third.

10:08 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to shortstop.

10:10 PM ET–Pena strikes out looking.

Bottom of the Fourth Inning:

10:13 PM ET–Trevino grounds out to Bregman.

10:14 PM ET–Bader base hit to center field.

10:16 PM ET–Judge flies out to center field….Bader moves to second.

10:18 PM ET–Rizzo RBI single scores Bader…4-4…game all tied up…

10:20 PM ET–Stanton grounds out to shortstop…

Top of the Fifth Inning:

10:25 PM ET–Alvarez walks.

10:29 PM ET–Loaisiga comes into pitch…

10:30 PM ET–Bregman hits into a double play…ball went off of Loaisiga’s foot

10:33 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to pitcher…

Bottom of the Fifth Inning:

10:38 PM ET–Torres strikes out…

10:39 PM ET–Donaldson pops up to Pena

10:43 PM ET–Cabrera strikes out…

Top of the Sixth:

10:47 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out to shortstop…

10:49 PM ET–Mancini grounds out to pitcher…

10:51 PM ET–McCormick grounds out to pitcher…remains tied 4-4…

Bottom of the Sixth…

10:55 PM ET–Kiner-Falefa pops up…Neris now pitching for the Astros

10:56 PM ET–Trevino flies out to Altuve in right field…

10:57 PM ET–Bader solo home run–5-4 Yankees

11 PM ET–Judge strikes out looking…

Top of the Seventh:

11:o7 PM ET–Maldonado strikes out looking.

11:11 PM ET–Altuve infield single.