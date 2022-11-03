MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates: Game Four 2022 World Series

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Here are live updates of game four of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Top of the First Inning:

8:05 PM ET–Altuve flies out to Marsh who makes a basket catch in center field.

8:07 PM ET–Aaron Nola strikes out Pena.

8:10 PM ET–Alvarez base hit.

8:13 PM ET–Bregman grounds out to second.

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:18 PM ET–Schwarber flies out to left field.

8:21 PM ET–Hoskins pops up to Pena in shallow outfield.

8:23 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…

Top of the Second Inning:

8:27 PM ET–Tucker doubles.

8:28 PM ET–Gurriel grounds out to shortstop. Excellent base running by Tucker, who advances to third.

8:29 PM ET–Vazquez hit by a pitch.

8:33 PM ET–Nola gets Diaz to strike out on a ball outside the strike zone.

8:36 PM ET–McCormick strikes out swinging.

Bottom of the Second Inning:

8:41 PM ET–Harper walks.

8:43 PM ET–Javier strikes out Castellanos.

8:47 PM ET–Bohm strikes out but Harper steals second base, as the hit and run was on for the Phillies.

8:48 PM ET–Stott pops up to Pena standing behind second base in the shallow outfield.

Top of the Third Inning:

8:52 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to third base.

8:55 PM ET–Pena strikes out again…

8:56 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to left field…

Bottom of the Third Inning:

9:02 PM ET–Segura flies out to center field…

9:04 PM ET–Marsh walks.

9:07 PM ET–Schwarber hits a ball down the first base line that goes foul…

9:09 PM ET–Schwarber strikes out looking but Marsh gets to second base on a stolen base….

9:11 PM ET–Hoskins pops up to first base…

Top of the Fourth Inning:

9:14 PM ET–Bregman flies out to Marsh…

9:17 PM ET–Tucker flies out to Castellanos…

9:17 PM ET–Gurriel base hit to left center field…

9:19 PM ET–Vazquez base hit to right field…

9:20 PM ET–Diaz grounds out to shortstop…

Bottom of the Fourth Inning:

9:25 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…

9:27 PM ET–Harper strikes out…

9:29 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

Top of the Fifth Inning:

9:33 PM ET–McCormick base hit to shallow left field….

9:35 PM ET–Altuve base hit to left field….advances McCormick to second…

9:39 PM ET–Pena base hit to left field, advances McCormick to third and Altuve to second…bases loaded and nobody out…Thomson decides to pull Nola…

9:44 PM ET–Alvarado hits Alvarez and scores McCormick…1-0 Astros…bases remain loaded… 

 

