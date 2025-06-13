NHL News and Rumors

Live updates Game Four 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Jeremy Freeborn
Here are the live updates from game four of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Finals. The Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers two games to one.

8:24 PM ET–Great save by Stuart Skinner on Sam Reinhart….

8:35 PM ET–Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance…

8:38 PM ET–10-2 Panthers shots on goal after 10 minutes…

8:39 PM ET–Evander Kane high sticks A.J. Greer…Panthers power-play…

8:43 PM ET–Nurse tripping Barkov…Panthers two man advantage….

8:44 PM ET–Tkachuk scores on power-play from Aleksander Barkov…1-0 Panthers…

8:49 PM ET–Aaron Ekblad hits Trent Frederic…

8:53 PM ET–Mattias Ekholm high sticks Brad Marchand…Panthers power play…

8:56 PM ET–Tkachuk again from Reinhart and Barkov…three minutes and four seconds left in the first period…

9 PM ET–Anton Lundell from Carter Verhaeghe…3-0 Panthers with 42 seconds left in the third period….18-7 Florida shots on goal…

9:21 PM ET–Calvin Pickard in net for Stuart Skinner….Oilers make goaltending change to start the second period…

9:23 PM ET–Sergei Bobrovsky saves Jeff Skinner on breakaway…

9:27 PM ET–Evan Bouchard has scoring chance and shoots wide…Sam Bennett penalty…

9:28 PM ET–Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on the power-play at 3:33 of the second period…3-1 Panthers…

9:33 PM ET–Kulikov holding the stick penalty…

9:41 PM ET–18-16 Florida shots on goal at halfway point…

9:45 PM ET–Pickard makes save on Lundell breakaway…

9:47 PM ET–Darnell Nurse scores from Mattias Ekholm and Adam Henrique…3-2 Panthers…seven minutes and 13 seconds left…

9:49 PM ET–Barkov delay of game penalty…

9:51 PM ET–great save by Bobrovsky on McDavis breakaway…

9:55 PM ET–Vasily Podkolzin from Nurse and Draisaitl…3-3…4:55 left in the second period…

10:02 PM ET–Verhaeghe hits Bouchard from behind…no penalty…

10:04 PM ET–Draisaitl elbowing penalty on Forsling…3-3 after two periods…27-24 Florida shots on goal…

 

Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Oilers Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs
