Live Updates Game One 2025 Stanley Cup Finals

Here are the live updates of game one of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Finals. The Edmonton Oilers are hosting the Florida Panthers from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

8:22 PM ET–Puck dropped for opening faceoff…

8:24 PM ET–Leon Draisaitl opens the scoring at 1:06 of the first period…Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Walman record the assists…1-0 Oilers…

8:30 PM ET–Evander Kane delivers huge hit on Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad…

8:32 PM ET–Great save by Stuart Skinner on Sam Bennett…

8:34 PM ET–Corey Perry high sticking penalty….power-play Panthers…

8:38 PM ET–Connor McDavid best player on Panthers power-play….made an effective clear and hit the cross bar on a two-on-one with Kasperi Kapanen…penalty killed…still 1-0 Oilers…

8:40 PM ET–Oilers outshooting Panthers 6-2 after first 10 minutes…

8:41 PM ET–Sam Bennett ties the game for the Panthers with nine minutes and 12 seconds in the first period…1-1…Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk get assists…

8:42 PM ET–Oilers challenge goal and unsuccessful with challenge…Kulak knocked Bennett into Skinner…

8:45 PM ET–Brad Marchand scores on power-play…2-1 Panthers…Evan Rodrigues and Nate Schmidt pick up the assists…

8:48 PM ET–Anton Lundell interference penalty…

8:49 PM ET–Corey Perry tripping penalty…

8:49 PM ET–Ekblad holding penalty…Oilers four on three…

9:01 PM ET–Jake Walman leaves ice with wrist injury blocking a shot…Oilers already without Zach Hyman with a dislocated wrist for the remainder of the playoffs…

9:04 PM ET–Panthers lead Oilers 2-1 after one…Oilers outshot Panthers 15-7 after one period…

9:27 PM ET–Sam Bennett scores on breakaway on pass from Schmidt and Verhaeghe…3-1 Panthers…

9:29 PM ET–Viktor Arvidsson scores for Oilers from Vasily Podkolzin and Evan Bouchard…3-2 Panthers…

9:39 PM ET–Oilers have 16-12 shots on goal advantage at halfway point…

9:52 PM ET–Walman back on ice and blocks a shot with his leg…

9:54 PM ET–Rodrigues high sticks Draisaitl…Oilers power-play at end of 2nd period…

9:57 PM ET–Second period over…3-2 Panthers after two….

10:17 PM ET–Panthers kill Rodrigues penalty to start the third period…

10:22 PM ET–Verhaeghe gets scoring chance after an impressive steal…

10:25 PM ET–Mattias Ekholm scores from Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen…3-3 at 6:33 of the third period….

10:32 PM ET–Florida has the 25-24 shot advantage with 10 minutes left…

10:34 PM ET–Great shoulder save by Bobrovsky on McDavid…