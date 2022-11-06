Live Updates: Game Six 2022 World Series

Here are live updates of game six of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park in Houston . The Astros lead the best out of seven series three games to two. An Astros win tonight and they win the World Series.

Top of the First:

8:07 PM ET–Schwarber walks…

8:08 PM ET–Hoskins hits into a double play…

8:11 PM ET–Realmuto hit by a pitch..

8:12 PM ET–Harper grounds out…

Bottom of the First:

8:16 PM ET–Altuve strikes out…

8:17 PM ET–Pena grounds out to shortstop…

8:18 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to left field…Wheeler only throws seven first inning pitches…

Top of the Second:

8:23 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

8:24 PM ET–Bohm base hit single…

8:28 PM ET–Segura strikes out looking…

8:31 PM ET–Vierling walks…Bohm advances to second…

8:32 PM ET–loud fly ball by Sosa goes to the deep warning track…

Bottom of the Second:

8:36 PM ET–Bregman grounds out…

8:41 PM ET–Tucker walks…

8:44 PM ET–Vazquez hits into a double play…

Top of the Third:

8:49 PM ET–Schwarber strikes out…

8:52 PM ET–Hoskins strikes out looking…

8:54 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…Valdez strikes out the side…

Bottom of the Third:

9 PM ET–Mancini base hit single…hits first pitch with a new at bat…Mancini got the start for the Astros with Gurriel out with an injury…

9:04 PM ET–McCormick hits into fielder’s choice….Mancini out at second…

9:05 PM ET–Maldonado grounds out to third…advances McCormick to second…

9:09 PM ET–Altuve strikes out…

Top of the Fourth:

9:14 PM ET–Harper strikes out…

9:20 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

9:22 PM ET–Bohm flies out to right field…

Bottom of the Fourth:

9:25 PM ET–Pena base hit to center left field…

9:26 PM ET–Alvarez pops up to shortstop…

9:29 PM ET–Bregman strikes out…

9:30 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base….

Top of the Fifth:

9:34 PM ET–Segura grounds out…

9:36 PM ET–Vierling grounds out to Altuve…

9:39 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Sosa…

Bottom of the Fifth Inning:

9:43 PM ET–Vazquez grounds out…

9:46 PM ET–Mancini grounds out…

9:47 PM ET–McCormick strikes out…

Top of the Sixth Inning:

9:52 PM ET–Schwarber solo home run off of Valdez…1-0 Phillies

9:54 PM ET–Hoskins grounds out…

9:55 PM ET–Realmuto ground out…

9:57 PM ET–Harper loud foul ball before striking out…

Bottom of the Sixth Inning:

10 PM ET–Maldonado hit by a pitch…

10:02 PM ET–Phillies lose challenge, argued Maldonado did not try to get out of the way…

10:04 PM ET–Altuve hits into a fielder’s choice…Maldonado out at second after Altuve hit a ground ball to third base…

10:06 PM ET–Pena base hit single and advances Altuve to third…

10:13 PM ET–Alvarez hits three-run home run to center field off the new reliever Alvarado and scored Altuve and Pena…3-1 Astros…450 foot home run…

10:16 PM ET–Bregman walks…

10:17 PM ET–Alvarado throws a wild pitch and advances Bregman to second…

10:21 PM ET–Tucker strikes out…

10:26 PM ET–Dominguez into pitch for Alvarado after an ineffective outing…

10:26 PM ET–Vazquez RBI single…scores Bregman…Vazquez advances to second after a bobble by Schwarber in left field…4-1 Astros…

10:28 PM ET–Mancini grounds out to Segura…nice catch by Hoskins at first base…

Top of the Seventh:

10:32 PM ET–Neris into pitch for the Astros…

10:33 PM ET–Castellanos flies out to Altuve in shallow left field…

10:35 PM ET–Bohm strikes out…

10:37 PM ET–Segura strikes out…

Bottom of the Seventh:

10:43 PM ET–Eflin into pitch…

10:43 PM ET–McCormick strikes out…

10:44 PM ET–Maldonado flies out to deep left field…

10:46 PM ET–Altuve double…

10:48 PM ET–Eflin strikes out Pena…

Top of the Eighth:

10:52 PM ET–Abreu into pitch for the Astros…

10:52 PM ET–Stott hits line drive to Bregman at third base…caught by the Astros third baseman…

10:54 PM ET–Marsh flies out to right field…

10:56 PM ET–Schwarber strikes out…

Bottom of the Eighth:

11:01 PM ET–Robertson pitching for the Phillies…

11:03 PM ET–Alvarez strikes out…

11:04 PM ET–Bregman base hit…advances to second…called safe…Phillies win challenge…Bregman out at second…

11:09 PM ET–Tucker flies oil to left field…

Top of the Ninth:

11:14 PM ET–Pressly into pitch…Hoskins flies out to right field…

11:15 PM ET–Realmuto base hit…

11:16 PM ET–Harper flies out to left field…

11:17 PM ET–Castellanos flies out to Tucker…Astros win 4-1 and win their second World Series four games to two….