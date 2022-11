Live Updates: Game Six 2022 World Series

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Here are live updates of game six of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park in Houston . The Astros lead the best out of seven series three games to two. An Astros win tonight and they win the World Series.

Top of the First:

8:07 PM ET–Schwarber walks…

8:08 PM ET–Hoskins hits into a double play…

8:11 PM ET–Realmuto hit by a pitch..

8:12 PM ET–Harper grounds out…

Bottom of the First:

8:16 PM ET–Altuve strikes out…

8:17 PM ET–Pena grounds out to shortstop…

8:18 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to left field…Wheeler only throws seven first inning pitches…

Top of the Second:

8:23 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

8:24 PM ET–Bohm base hit single…

8:28 PM ET–Segura strikes out looking…

8:31 PM ET–Vierling walks…Bohm advances to second…

8:32 PM ET–loud fly ball by Sosa goes to the deep warning track…

Bottom of the Second:

8:36 PM ET–Bregman grounds out…

8:41 PM ET–Tucker walks…

8:44 PM ET–Vazquez hits into a double play…

Top of the Third:

8:49 PM ET–Schwarber strikes out…

8:52 PM ET–Hoskins strikes out looking…

8:54 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…Valdez strikes out the side…

Bottom of the Third:

9 PM ET–Mancini base hit single…hits first pitch with a new at bat…Mancini got the start for the Astros with Gurriel out with an injury…

9:04 PM ET–McCormick hits into fielder’s choice….Mancini out at second…

9:05 PM ET–Maldonado grounds out to third…advances McCormick to second…

9:09 PM ET–Altuve strikes out…

Top of the Fourth:

9:14 PM ET–Harper strikes out…

9:20 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…

9:22 PM ET–Bohm flies out to right field…

Bottom of the Fourth:

9:25 PM ET–Pena base hit to center left field…

9:26 PM ET–Alvarez pops up to shortstop…

9:29 PM ET–Bregman strikes out…

9:30 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base….

Top of the Fifth:

9:34 PM ET–Segura grounds out…

9:36 PM ET–Vierling grounds out to Altuve…

9:39 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Sosa…

Bottom of the Fifth Inning:

9:43 PM ET–Vazquez grounds out…

9:46 PM ET–Mancini grounds out…

9:47 PM ET–McCormick strikes out…

Top of the Sixth Inning:

9:52 PM ET–Schwarber solo home run off of Valdez…