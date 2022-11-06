Live Updates: Game Six 2022 World Series

Here are live updates of game six of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park in Houston . The Astros lead the best out of seven series three games to two. An Astros win tonight and they win the World Series.
Top of the First:
8:07 PM ET–Schwarber walks…
8:08 PM ET–Hoskins hits into a double play…
8:11 PM ET–Realmuto hit by a pitch..
8:12 PM ET–Harper grounds out…
Bottom of the First:
8:16 PM ET–Altuve strikes out…
8:17 PM ET–Pena grounds out to shortstop…
8:18 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to left field…Wheeler only throws seven first inning pitches…
Top of the Second:
8:23 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…
8:24 PM ET–Bohm base hit single…
8:28 PM ET–Segura strikes out looking…
8:31 PM ET–Vierling walks…Bohm advances to second…
8:32 PM ET–loud fly ball by Sosa goes to the deep warning track…
Bottom of the Second:
8:36 PM ET–Bregman grounds out…
8:41 PM ET–Tucker walks…
8:44 PM ET–Vazquez hits into a double play…
Top of the Third:
8:49 PM ET–Schwarber strikes out…
8:52 PM ET–Hoskins strikes out looking…
8:54 PM ET–Realmuto strikes out…Valdez strikes out the side…
Bottom of the Third:
9 PM ET–Mancini base hit single…hits first pitch with a new at bat…Mancini got the start for the Astros with Gurriel out with an injury…
9:04 PM ET–McCormick hits into fielder’s choice….Mancini out at second…
9:05 PM ET–Maldonado grounds out to third…advances McCormick to second…
9:09 PM ET–Altuve strikes out…
Top of the Fourth:
9:14 PM ET–Harper strikes out…
9:20 PM ET–Castellanos strikes out…
9:22 PM ET–Bohm flies out to right field…
Bottom of the Fourth:
9:25 PM ET–Pena base hit to center left field…
9:26 PM ET–Alvarez pops up to shortstop…
9:29 PM ET–Bregman strikes out…
9:30 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base….
Top of the Fifth:
9:34 PM ET–Segura grounds out…
9:36 PM ET–Vierling grounds out to Altuve…
9:39 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Sosa…
Bottom of the Fifth Inning:
9:43 PM ET–Vazquez grounds out…
9:46 PM ET–Mancini grounds out…
9:47 PM ET–McCormick strikes out…
Top of the Sixth Inning:
9:52 PM ET–Schwarber solo home run off of Valdez…