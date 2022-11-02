Live Updates: Game Three 2022 World Series

Here are live updates of game three of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies from Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Top of the First Inning:

8:05 PM ET–Castellanos makes a diving catch on fly ball by Altuve.

8:06 PM ET–Pena grounds out to shortstop. Two pitches by Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, two outs…

8:09 PM ET–Alcarez strikes out.

Bottom of the First Inning:

8:14 PM ET–Schwarber walks.

8:16 PM ET–Hoskins strikes out.

8:21 PM ET–Realmuto pops up to Maldonado.

8:22 PM ET–Two-run home run by Bryce Harper scores Schwarber…2-0 Phillies

8:24 PM ET–Castellanos grounds out.

Top of the Second Inning:

8:28 PM ET–Bregman grounds out to third.

8:30 PM ET–Tucker grounds out.

8:32 PM ET–Infield single by Gurriel.

8:34 PM ET–Hensley single to center field, advances Gurriel to third.

8:37 PM ET–McCormick strikes out.

Bottom of the Second Inning:

8:40 PM ET–Alec Bohm solo home run…3-0 Phillies…is the 1000th home run in World Series history…

8:43 PM ET–Stott strikes out looking…