Game three of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Finals starts at 8pm ET from south Florida. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are tied at one in the best out of seven series.

8:21 PM ET–Opening faceoff…

8:25 PM ET–Brad Marchand opens the scoring…1-0 Panthers…Stuart Skinner finds himself way out of his crease to start the game and it is basically an easy shot for the Panthers veteran….no assists…

8:30 PM ET–Anton Lundell penalty….