Live Updates of First Round of 2025 U.S. Open

The first round of the 2025 United States Open is taking place from Oakmont on Thursday. Here are the live updates for the third major of the season.

12:43 PM ET–J.J. Spaun of Los Angeles, California is the current leader at -4…there are currently five more golfers in contention and under par….Thomas Detry of Brussels, Belgium, Si Woo Kim of Seoul, South Korea, Benjamin Griffin of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Thriston Lawrence of Mbombela, South Africa are tied for second place at -2, and Robert MacIntyre of Oban, Scotland is alone in in sixth place at -1…

12:54 PM ET–Kim birdies the seventh to improve to -3…started on the 10th, so he had two holes left…

12:55 PM ET–Spaun in the clubhouse after a bogey free round….

12:58 PM ET–World number two and Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland continues to play terrible golf…double bogeys the eighth and is at +4…

1:11 PM ET–Griffin bogeys the ninth and finishes his round at -1…

1:13 PM ET–South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen begins his US Open by birdieing the 10th to get to -1…

1:13 PM ET–Kim bogeys the eighth and falls to -2…

1:15 PM ET–New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, the winner of the Canadian Open and Myrtle Beach this year (both in playoffs), birdies the second to improve to -1…

1:27 PM ET–World number one and PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey tees off…

1:32 PM ET–Kim pars the ninth and maintains at -2…

1:34 PM ET–Sam Burns of Shreveport, Louisiana, the Canadian Open runner-up, birdies the first to improve to -1…

1:48 PM ET–Phil Mickelson finishes at +4…

1:49 PM ET–great birdie by J.T. Poston of Hickory, North Carolina on the 10th hole…ball was still on the fairway…Poston at -1…

1:50 PM ET–Tyrrell Hatton of England birdies the 10th and South Africa’s Christian Bezuidenhout birdies the 11th…both at -1…

1:50 PM ET–Detry bogeys the 18th and finishes at -1…

1:52 PM ET–Cameron Young of Briarcliff Manor, New York birdies the 10th to improve to -1…eight golfers at -1 right now…they are Burns, Young, Griffin, Detry, Van Rooyen, Poston, Hatton and Bezuidenhout…Spaun is still leading at -4, with Kim and Lawrence tied for second at -2…

1:53 PM ET–MacIntyre and Fox no longer in red numbers…MacIntyre bogeys the 18th and Fox bogeys the third and drop to even par…MacIntyre and Fox are the last two Canadian Open champions…

1:54 PM ET–Norway’s Victor Hovland has bad shot out of the rough and goes well past the hole on the second…

1:55 PM ET–fantastic approach shot by Bud Cauley on first hole…ball lands a couple of feet from the hole…

1:56 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the second…world number and PGA Championship winner is at -1…

1:59 PM ET–Cauley of Daytona Beach, Florida birdies the first and improves to -1…

2:06 PM ET–Burns makes an amazing birdie from the fairway and improves to -2…

2:07 PM ET–Schauffler hits the ball into the rough on the third hole…

2:07 PM ET–Lawrence all alone in second place at -3 after a birdie on the 17th…

2:11 PM ET–Tom Hoge of Statesville, North Carolina birdies the 11th hole and improves to -1…

2:13 PM ET–Victor Perez of France birdies the fourth hole and improves to -1…

2:13 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the third and drops to even par…

2:15 PM ET–five-time major champion Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida eagles the fourth hole and improves to -2…

2:18 PM ET–Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles, California, the 2020 PGA Championship winner, and 2021 British Open champion, birdies the third and improves to -1…

2:22 PM ET–Cauley birdies the second and improves to -2…

2:24 PM ET–Fox birdies the sixth birdies and improves to -1…

2:25 PM ET–Lawrence pars the 18th…finishes the roumd at -3 and one stroke back of Spaun…

2:38 PM ET–Jacob Bridgeman of Inman, South Carolina birdies the sixth hole and improves to -1…

2:40 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the fourth and falls to +1…

2:42 PM ET–2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed of San Antonio, Texas delivers a double eagle…gets the golf ball in the hole with the second shot on a par five 286 yards and into the hole…albatross!!!…only the fourth albatross in United States Open history since 1983…moves from +1 to -2…

2:42 PM ET–Three more golfers at -1…they are Sung-jae Im of South Korea, Carlos Ortiz of Mexico and Rasmus Neergard-Petersen of Denmark…

2:44 PM ET–Burns birdies the fifth and improves to -3…

2:49 PM ET–Cauley bogeys the third hole to drop to -1…

2:52 PM ET–Im birdies the 13th hole to improve to -2…

2:53 PM ET–Canadian Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario birdies the fourth to improve to -1…

2:59 PM ET–Bezhuidenhout birdies the 15th hole and improves to -2..

3 PM ET–Im birdies the 14th hole and improves to -3…

3:05 PM ET–France’s Mathieu Pavon, winner of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego in January, improves to -1 with a birdie on the 12th hole…

3:06 PM ET–Cauley birdies the fourth to improve to -2…

3:10 PM ET–Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas, who made news at the PGA Championship for being the round two leader, is at -1 after four holes after a birdie on the 13th…

3:15 PM ET–Reed bogeys the fifth hole to drop to -1…

3:18 PM ET–Bezuidenhout bogeys the 16th hole and drops to -1…

3:21 PM ET–Cauley bogeys the fifth and drops to -1..

3:24 PM ET–Reed birdies the sixth hole and improves to -2…

3:27 PM ET–Pavon birdies the 14th to improve to -2…

3:33 PM ET–Neergard-Petersen eagles the fourth hole and moves from -1 to -3…

3:37 PM ET–Daniel Berger of Plantation, Florida birdies the sixth hole and improves to -1…

3:38 PM ET–Justin Hastings, an amateur from Cayman Islands, birdies the fourth hole to improve to -1…

3:42 PM ET–Burns bogeys the eighth and drops to -2…

3:48 PM ET–Three more golfers are at -1 and under par…they are Ben James, an amateur from Milford, Connecticut; James Nicholas of Scarsdale, New York, and Zach Pollo, an amateur from Rocklin, California…

3:59 PM ET–Hastings birdies the fifth and improves to -2…

4:04 PM ET–England’s Aaron Rai birdies the 15th hole and improves to -1…

4:05 PM ET–Burns bogeys the ninth and drops to -1…

4:10 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the 10th and drops to -1…

4:13 PM ET–Hastings bogeys the sixth and drops to -1…

4:13 PM ET–Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark birdies the sixth and improves to -1…

4:14 PM ET–Morikawa bogeys the ninth and drops to even…

4:25 PM ET–Reed bogeys the ninth and drops to -1…

4:29 PM ET–Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth birdies the first and improves to -1…

4:29 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the 10th and improves to -1…

4:31 PM ET–Pavon birdies the 17th to improve to -3…

4:37 PM ET–Im birdies the first and improves to -4…

4:54 PM ET–Im birdies the second and improves to -5..

4:56 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Im -5, 2) Spaun -4, 3) Lawrence, Pavon, Neergard-Petersen -3, 6) Kim -2…

5:04 PM ET–Neergard-Petersen bogeys the eighth and drops to -2…

5:05 PM ET–Burns birdies the 12th and improves to -2…

5:16 PM ET–Hovland misses a putt of two feet and eight inches on the 12th hole…

5:17 PM ET–Im bogeys the third and drops to -4 and tied with Spaun for the lead…

5:22 PM ET–Neegard-Petersen birdies the ninth and improves to -3…

5:23 PM ET–Rahm eagles the fourth and improves to -2…

5:29 PM ET–Burns birdies the 14th and improves to -3…

5:29 PM ET–Cameron Young of Briarcliff Manor, New York birdies the third hole and improves to -2…

5:38 PM ET–Im bogeys the fourth and drops to -3…

5:44 PM ET–Pavon double bogeys the third and drops to -1…

5:48 PM ET–Rahm bogeys the sixth hole and drops to -1…

5:49 PM ET–Burns bogeys the 15th hole and drops to -2…

6:03 PM ET–Scheffler misses a three foot putt…

6:04 PM ET–Burns double bogeys the 16th and falls to even par…

6:06 PM ET–Young bogeys the fourth hole and falls to -1…took an unplayable…

6:22 PM ET–Koepka birdies the 18th hole and improves to -2…

6:35 PM ET–Im bogeys the eighth and drops to -2…

7:11 PM ET–Neergaard-Petersen bogeys the 16th hole…drops to -2…

7:25 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Spaun -4 2) Lawrence -3 3) Kim, Koepka, Im, Neergard-Petersen -2, 7) Nicholas, Griffin, Detry, Rahm -1…

7:31 PM ET–Neergard-Petersen bogeys the 17th…drops to -1…