Live updates of second round of 2025 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Here are the second round updates from the 2025 United States Open from Oakmont, the third Major of the 2025 golf season.

11:57 AM ET–Current leaderboard…only eight players under par…1) J.J. Spaun–USA -4, 2) Sam Burns–USA, Thriston Lawrence–RSA -3, 4) Si Woo Kim–KOR, Viktor Hovland–NOR, -2 6) Thomas Detry–BEL, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen–DEN, Ben Griffin–USA -1….

12 PM ET–Early morning notes…no players in the top 10 in the world are under par…France’s Victor Perez has had the shot of the day as he had a hole in one on the sixth hole, currently at +1…two biggest movers of the day are Burns and Hovland…Burns is -5 for his round and Hovland is -3…

12:08 PM ET–Hovland birdies the fifth hole to improve to -3 and one back of Spaun…

12:21 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the sixth hole and drops back to -2 and two strokes back of Spaun…

12:35 PM ET–Neergaard-Petersen double bogeys the third hole and drops to +1…only seven players under par…

1:01 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the eighth and drops down to -1 and three strokes back of Spaun…

1:09 PM ET–Outstanding long par putt by Burns to finish his round at -3 in the clubhouse…

1:22 PM ET–Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion from Adelaide, Australia birdies the first to move to -1…

1:44 PM ET–Struggles for Rory McIlroy continues…double bogeys the first hole and drops to +6…10 strokes off the lead…

1:47 PM ET–Griffin birdies the second hole…at -2 and two strokes back of Spaun…

1:49 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the third hole…now tied with Burns and Lawrence for the lead…with Spaun’s bogey, it puts American Xander Schauffele and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre in contention at even par…Schauffele is a two-time major champion as he won the 2024 British Open and PGA Championship…

2:10 PM ET–Spaun birdies the fourth hole and returns to -4…

2:10 PM ET–Detry double bogeys the 10th hole and drops to +1…

2:19 PM ET–Kim bogeys the second hole and drops to -1 and three back of Spaun…leaderboard…1) Spaun -4 2) Burns and Lawrence -3, 4) Griffin -2, 5) Hovland, Scott and Kim -1…

2:27 PM ET–Scott bogeys the par five fourth and drops to even…

2:41 PM ET–Spaun birdies the sixth hole and improves to -5…two stroke lead on Burns and Lawrence and  three stroke lead on Griffin…

2:52 PM ET–Lawrence birdies the 11th hole and improves to -4 and one back of Spaun…

3 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the seventh hole to drop to -4 and in a tie for the lead with Lawrence…

3:05 PM ET–Kim bogeys the fourth and drops to even par…

3:07 PM ET–Griffin birdies the sixth hole to improve to -3…

3:24 PM ET–Detry eagles the 14th and improves to -1…remarkable approach shot made from the fairway…

3:26 PM ET–Griffin bogeys the seventh hole and drops to -2…

3:32 PM ET–Sam Stevens of Fort Worth, Texas birdies the 12th hole and improves to -1…

3:41 PM ET–Griffin bogeys the eighth hole and drops to -1…

3:41 PM ET–Lawrence birdies the 12th hole and improves to -5…three golfers in contention right now as Lawrence is -5, Spaun at -4 and Burns at -3…

3:52 PM ET–Lawrence birdies the 13th hole and improves to -6…

3:53 PM ET–Spaun bogeys the 10th hole and three strokes back of Lawrence at -3…

4:08 PM ET–Lawrence bogeys the 14th and drops to -5…

4:10 PM ET–Spaun birdies the 11th hole and improves to -4…

4:24 PM ET–Lawrence bogeys the 15th hole and drops to -4…

4;34 PM ET–Stevens bogeys the 16th hole and drops to even…

4:37 PM ET–Griffin bogeys the 11th hole to drop to even…

4:44 PM ET–Detry birdies the 18th hole and improves to -2…

4:46 PM ET–Lawrence bogeys the 16th hoke and drops to -3…

4:47 PM ET–Only five golfers under par…1) Spaun -4, 2) Burns & Lawrence -3 4) Detry -2 5) Hovland -1…

 

Golf News and Rumors
