Live updates of the third round of 2025 PGA Championship

Here are the live updates of the third round of the 2025 PGA Championship from Charlotte, North Carolina. Could we see the first ever major champion from the country of Venezuela this year?

1:45 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Jhonattan Vegas–Venezuela -8, 2) Matt Fitzpatrick–England, Si Woo Kim–South Korea, Matthieu Pavon–France -6, 5) Scottie Scheffler–USA, Max Homa–USA -5…

2 PM ET–American J.T. Poston birdies the second and improves to -5…

2 PM ET–Homa bogeys the first and drops to -4…

2:02 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the first and drops to -4…

2:11 PM ET–Vegas bogeys the first and drops to -7…now puts everybody in contention at -4…this group currently consists of Scheffler, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, American Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens, Homa and Bryson DeChambeau, South Africa’s Garrick Higgo, Spain’s Jon Rahm, and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune…

2:12 PM ET–American Michael Thorbjornsen of Cleveland, Ohio now only two strokes back at -5 after a birdie on the second…

2:15 PM ET–Poston bogeys the third and drops to -4…

2:24 PM ET–Fox birdies the third to improve to -5…