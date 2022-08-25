Updates

Liverpool Champions League Odds: Reds +550 After Tricky Group Stage Draw

Charlie Rhodes
Liverpool
Liverpool have found out their fate in the Champions League as they attempt to rectify last season’s defeat in the final to Real Madrid, and they face a tricky test with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers drawn in their group.

Who Will Liverpool Face?

Liverpool have been handed a tough group, although they will certainly be favourites given their incredible road to the final last season.

Dutch champions Ajax always pose a threat in Europe having reached the last four three years ago, but the manager who masterminded that side, Erik Ten Hag, is now with Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Italian side Napoli are a formidable side under Luciano Spalletti, and an away trip to Naples is to be avoided at all costs given their fanatical fans.

And finally, there will be an all-British tie with Rangers who feature in the elite European competition for the first time in 12 years. Expect a rapturous reception in Glasgow at Ibrox!

 

Liverpool Champions League Odds

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently second favourites on BetOnline, and are valued at +550 behind their Premier League title rivals Manchester City, who are as short as +220.

See below for the latest odds.

Team Outright Odds
Manchester City +220 BetOnline logo
Liverpool +550 BetOnline logo
Paris Saint Germain +570 BetOnline logo
Bayern Munich +710 BetOnline logo

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
