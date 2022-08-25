Liverpool Champions League Odds: Reds +550 After Tricky Group Stage Draw

Liverpool have found out their fate in the Champions League as they attempt to rectify last season’s defeat in the final to Real Madrid, and they face a tricky test with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers drawn in their group.
Who Will Liverpool Face?
Liverpool have been handed a tough group, although they will certainly be favourites given their incredible road to the final last season.
Dutch champions Ajax always pose a threat in Europe having reached the last four three years ago, but the manager who masterminded that side, Erik Ten Hag, is now with Manchester United.
Elsewhere, Italian side Napoli are a formidable side under Luciano Spalletti, and an away trip to Naples is to be avoided at all costs given their fanatical fans.
And finally, there will be an all-British tie with Rangers who feature in the elite European competition for the first time in 12 years. Expect a rapturous reception in Glasgow at Ibrox!
🔴 #UCLdraw – Group A 🔴@AFCAjax#LFC@sscnapoli@RangersFC
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2022
Liverpool Champions League Odds
Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently second favourites on BetOnline, and are valued at +550 behind their Premier League title rivals Manchester City, who are as short as +220.
See below for the latest odds.
|Team
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Manchester City
|+220
|Liverpool
|+550
|Paris Saint Germain
|+570
|Bayern Munich
|+710