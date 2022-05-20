Liverpool vs Wolves Free Bet at New Zealand Betting Sites | Sports Betting New Zealand

Gambling

Liverpool
100% Sports Bonus Up To NZ$200

The bonus offer is 100% of a player's first deposit up to NZ$200. The minimum qualifying deposit for this promotion is NZ$40. Wagering requirements: 6x times. In order to qualify for the bonus, the player must play through the full amount of the first deposit at least once with odds no less than 1.5.
Powbet are offering sporting fans in New Zealand with a free bet of up to €100 when they register. To claim this sports betting offer, read below:

Sports Betting New Zealand Offer: Liverpool vs Wolves €100 Free Bet – How to Claim

The €100 bonus and can be claimed by following the steps below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Powbet
  2. Open an account by registering your details.
  3. Deposit and place a bet on the Premier League final day.
  4. Receive a Free Bet of the same value to use on any event up to €100.

New Zealand Betting Sites Free Bet for Premier League Fans

The key terms of the New Zealand sports betting Powbet Liverpool vs Wolves bonus are:

  • This offer is only available to new customers, who have registered and made their first real money deposit at Powbet.
  • The Bonus is 100% of a player’s first deposit up to 100 EUR/200 NZD.
  • The minimum qualifying deposit amount for this promotion is 20 EUR/ 40 NZD.
  • In order to qualify for the bonus, the player must play through the full amount of the first deposit at least once with odds no less than 1,50. All bets must be settled. Bonus will be automatically activated into the player’s account after completed rollover requirements for qualifying deposit. The client has the right/option to cancel it from “My Bonus” tab.
  • Click here to sign up to Powbet.

Premier League Final Day New Zealand Sports Betting Preview

The stage is set for the conclusion of the Premier League season, with the title still yet to be decided as we enter the final day.

Manchester City will face Aston Villa as former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard attempts to do his old side a favour by defeating the league leaders – only football can write a narrative like this!

Liverpool host a struggling Wolves side who are winless in six, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be expected to sign off this domestic season with a win even if they miss out on the title.

Powbet New Zealand Betting Site Review: Why Open an Account?

Powbet are one of the best betting sites available for sports betting fans in New Zealand; the 100 free bet affords customers a fantastic bonus for the grand conclusion of the Premier League season, and it can be used across their thousands of markets.

