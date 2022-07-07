Logan Paul Net Worth, Age, Height, Weight, Boxing Record, and Next Fight

Logan Paul is one of the most known people in the world due to a few different reasons. Whether it be his YouTube stardom at a young age, his crazy internet acts, or his new boxing career, people typically know who Logan Paul is. His net worth is impressive and is only going to get bigger due to his social media presence, earnings from boxing, and YouTube channel. Below, we will go over Logan Paul’s net worth, how he made his money, and his next fight, along with other information about him like his age, height, weight, boxing record, and more.

Check out some information on Paul below.

Logan Paul’s Net Worth

Logan Paul’s net worth is currently estimated to be around $45 million.

Most of his money right now is coming from YouTube, as he has been the highest-paid YouTuber in the world throughout times in his life.

He also finds ways to make other money through his brand. He runs a merchandise company that his fans love. It’s reported that he made more than $40 million in sales from the company.

How Does Logan Paul Make his Money?

Logan Paul has made his money in plenty of different ways. Right now, he is making a killing off of boxing. In his boxing match again Floyd Mayweather, it is reported that he made at least $5 million off of it. With him having other boxing matches set up in the future, it is easy to see that he is going to make some serious money in the near future.

He has also partnered with some impressive brands throughout his young boxing career.

Logan Paul Boxing Record

Paul’s boxing career has been somewhat interesting.

He has been in a few fights throughout his life and it all started when YouTuber KSI called him out for a fight in August of 2018. It is unclear who won because both of them think they did and most judges had them tying.

In 2021, Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather but it wasn’t considered a professional fight. The fight was not scored and there was no winner.

Logan Paul’s Next Fight

It is unclear at the moment when Logan Paul is going to be boxing next. Some think that it could be sometime in the near future, while others believe that it could be in a year or so. The reason people think it might not happen soon is that he is heavily invested in his brother Jake’s boxing career and tries to do everything he can to help him out with it.

He will be wrestling in the WWE, but it is uncertain when he is going to make his debut.

Logan Paul WWE Career

Logan Paul has been featured in a few different WWE matches throughout his career but just officially signed with them in June of 2022. This is going to be an interesting deal between the two but it makes sense from both perspectives.

Logan Paul Age, Weight, and Height

Age: 27

27 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds Height: 6’2″

Paul is 27 years old. He stands at 6-foot-2 and reportedly weight about 190 pounds.

While these figures might not be up to date, we will find out his exact height and weight whenever he gets in the ring for the WWE.

Logan Paul Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

Twitter: @LoganPaul

@LoganPaul Twitter Followers: 6.4 Million

6.4 Million YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul YouTube Subscribers: 23.5 Million

23.5 Million Instagram: @LoganPaul

@LoganPaul Instagram Followers: 23.3 Million

While Paul hasn’t been shy about displaying his talents in the ring, he is best known as a social media star. With over six million Twitter followers, 23 million YouTube subscribers, and 23 million Instagram followers, Paul has built a fan base that rivals some of the world’s most popular athletes.

The YouTube sensation has used his social media influence to propel him to success and increase his net worth, securing deals in the ring as a boxer and WWE wrestler due to his massive following.

Who is Logan Paul’s Girlfriend

It is uncertain right now if Logan Paul is dating someone, but reporters have seen him out with Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal.

Agdal dated Leonardo Dicaprio earlier in her life.

She is currently 30 years old and is most famous for appearing of the 50th anniversary cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue back in 2014.