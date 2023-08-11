Boxing News and Rumors

Logan Paul Opens as Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Dillon Danis in Boxing Match

Garrett Kerman
Logan Paul, a YouTube personality turned boxer, will face Dillon Danis, a Bellator MMA fighter, in a boxing match on October 14th in Manchester, England. The opening odds for the fight heavily favor Paul, who has previous boxing experience including an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul is a 26-year-old American YouTuber, actor, professional wrestler, and boxer. He has a professional boxing record of 0 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with his only fight being an exhibition bout against fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul has a large following on social media and has parlayed his fame into a career in combat sports.

Dillon Danis is a 28-year-old American mixed martial artist who competes in Bellator MMA. He has a professional MMA record of 2 wins and 1 loss, with his most recent fight being a submission victory over Jaleel Willis in May 2021. Danis has a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is known for his grappling skills.

The Betting Odds

The opening odds for the fight heavily favor Logan Paul, with Sportsbetting.ag listing him as a -1000 favorite. Dillon Danis is listed as a +600 underdog. Based on these odds, a $1,000 wager on Paul would only return $100 if he wins, while a $100 bet on Danis would return $600 if he pulls off the upset.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Logan Paul’s previous boxing experience and larger following make him the favorite in this matchup. However, Dillon Danis’ grappling skills could give him an advantage if he is able to take the fight to the ground. It remains to be seen how Danis will perform in his boxing debut, but he has been training for the fight and is likely taking it seriously. Paul, on the other hand, has been criticized for his lack of dedication to the sport of boxing and may not be taking the fight as seriously as he should.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors MMA
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman

More News
