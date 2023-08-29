YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul has doubled down on his bet with UFC legend Conor McGregor, offering a staggering $2 million that he will beat McGregor’s friend and training partner, Dillon Danis. The two are slated to meet in an eight-round boxing match as the co-main event of the upcoming “Misfits Boxing” pay-per-view event on October 14th.

Logan Paul's message to Conor McGregor Full Podcast Here:https://t.co/1x3dkCtMGQ pic.twitter.com/HrdmUR71RM — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 29, 2023

Paul initially bet McGregor $1 million that he would defeat Danis, but since McGregor has not responded to the bet, Paul has raised the stakes. In a tweet on August 29, Paul said, “I bet you $1 million that I beat your fighter. Radio silence”. He later tweeted, “I’ll double the bet. $2 million. I beat your boy Dillon Danis, now you can’t ignore me Conor McGregor”

The beef between Paul and McGregor began in 2021 when Paul called out McGregor on social media, challenging him to a boxing match. McGregor initially ignored the challenge, but the two eventually engaged in a war of words on Twitter.

The feud escalated when Paul began training with Danis, a Bellator MMA fighter and a close friend of McGregor. In a video posted to social media, Paul can be seen confronting McGregor and throwing water balloons at him outside a nightclub in Los Angeles

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

The upcoming boxing match between Paul and Danis has been highly anticipated, with many fans eager to see if Paul can back up his trash talk. Paul has been training with former professional boxer Shannon Briggs, while Danis has been working with McGregor’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh.

The “Misfits Boxing” event is known for its raucous atmosphere and unorthodox matchups, with fighters from all walks of life competing in the ring. The event is set to take place in Manchester, England, and will be available to stream on pay-per-view.