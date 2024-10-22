We now know the two teams playing against each other in the 2024 World Series. They are the American League champion New York Yankees and the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers. These two high market teams have had an intense rivalry over the years. Remember, before the Dodgers were in Los Angeles, they were in Brooklyn. In all, the Yankees and Dodgers have played against each other in 11 World Series in the past, with the Yankees winning eight times. All 11 World Series came in a 40 year time period between 1941 to 1981. Let’s take a look back down memory lane.

1941

The Yankees beat the Dodgers four games to one, and won the last three games at Ebbets Field. The turning point in the series came in game four. With Brooklyn leading 4-3, the Yankees got four runs with two out in the top of the ninth inning. The Yankees stayed alive when Tommy Henrich reached base when Dodgers catcher Micky Owen could not catch the third strike. The next four Yankees reached base, and the Yankees would go on to win game four, 7-4.

1947

The Yankees won four games to three, including game seven by a score of 5-2 at Yankee Stadium. In a game that lasted only two hours and 19 minutes, Henrich once again played an instrumental role in the series. In game seven, he got the game-winning RBI, with a bases loaded single in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock.

1949

The Yankees won four games to one, and just like 1941, won the last three games at Ebbets Field. After scoring a total of only one run in the first two games of the series at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees bats came alive in Brooklyn, as they scored 20 runs in three games. In the fifth game, which was historic because artificial lights were used for a World Series game for the first time, Joe DiMaggio hit a fourth inning home run to give the Yankees a 6-1 lead en route to a 10-4 win. This was the first of five consecutive World Series titles for the Bronx Bombers from 1949 to 1953.

1952

The Yankees won their fourth of five consecutive World Series, as they beat the Dodgers in seven games. The Yankees continued their success at Ebbets Field, as they won three of four games in the series on the road. In the seventh game, a 4-2 Yankee win, the heroes were Mickey Mantle and Billy Martin. Mantle hit a home run to break a 2-2 deadlock, and Martin made a spectacular diving catch in the seventh inning to preserve the Yankees lead.

1953

The Yankees won a record fifth World Series in a row by beating the Brooklyn Dodgers four games to two. They were led by Martin, who hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning of game six to break a 3-3 tie and give the Yankees a 4-3 win. Martin hit the baseball with frequency. He batted .500 with 12 hits in 24 at bats.

1955

The Dodgers beat the Yankees for the first time in a World Series. This classic lasted seven games. In front of 62,465 at Yankee Stadium, the Dodgers won the seventh and deciding game 2-0. For the first time ever, there was a World Series MVP. Dodgers starting pitcher Johnny Podres received the honour, after winning two complete games (games three and seven), and only giving up two earned runs in 18 innings in the process.

1956

In the last time the Yankees played the Brooklyn Dodgers in the World Series, the Yankees won in seven games. Everyone will remember game five, as Don Larsen threw a perfect game in a 2-0 Yankees win. This is the only time ever a no-hitter or a perfect game was thrown in the World Series.

1963

In the first time the Los Angeles Dodgers played the New York Yankees in the World Series, the Dodgers won in a four game sweep. The World Series MVP was Sandy Koufax, who threw two complete games. In game one, Koufax had 15 strikeouts. The Yankees only scored four runs in four games. This was the worst hitting team in Yankees postseason history, as they only had a batting average of .171, a pitiful 29 points below the Mendoza Line.

1977

The Yankees won the 1977 World Series in six games. The series will best be remembered for the offensive prowess of Reggie Jackson, who was nicknamed Mr. October. In six games, Jackson hit five home runs.

1978

Even though the Yankees won the 1977 World Series with Martin as manager, he resigned the following season in July of 1978. In a remarkable sequence of events, the Yankees were at one time 13 games back of the division leading Boston Red Sox, but won the division by one game. In the 1978 World Series, the Yankees beat the Dodgers in six games. The Yankees won four consecutive games after losing the first two. In game give, a 12-2 Yankees win, the Yankees set a World Series record with most singles in a game with 16.

1981

The Dodgers won the 1981 World Series in six games. This time it was the Dodgers’ turn to win four straight games after losing the first two contests. The 1981 World Series is also known as the only time three players on one team won World Series MVP, as third baseman Ron Cey, first baseman Pedro Guerrero and catcher Steve Yeager were all honoured.