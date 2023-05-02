Look back at Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte

With the 2023 Kentucky Derby taking place on Saturday, the early favourite at this time is Forte at 3-1. The three-year-old colt has won five prestigious races over the last year as he was victorious at the 2022 Breeders’ Futurity Stakes, the 2022 Hopeful Stakes, the 2022 Breeders’s Cup Juvenile, the 2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes, and the 2023 Florida Derby. Forte was considered a strong contender to win at Churchill Downs when he won the American Champion Two-Year-Old Male Horse Award in 2022. The horse also has the luxury of having Todd Pletcher of Dallas, Texas as his trainer. Pletcher trained Super Saver to a Kentucky Derby title in 2010 and Always Dreaming to a Kentucky Derby win in 2017.

It would be interesting to compare the speed of the racehorse Forte, to former National Football League running back Matt Forte of Lake Charles, Louisiana. From 2008 to 2017, Forte played for the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, and was selected to the Pro Bowl on two occasions. Let’s take a look back at the first Forte that made sports headlines.

Fourth in Rookie of the Year Voting

Forte had an impressive rookie season with the Chicago Bears in 2008. He had 1238 rushing yards and was fourth in Associated Press Rookie of the Year Voting. Forte was behind Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, and Denver Broncos left tackle Ryan Clady.

Pro Bowl Seasons

Forte was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2013. In 2011, Forte had 203 rushes for 997 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, along with 52 catches for 490 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. In 2013, Forte had career-highs in rushing yards (1339), and rushing touchdowns (nine). He also had 74 catches for 594 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

Career Statistics

In 146 NFL games, Forte had 2356 rushes for 9796 rushing yards and 54 rushing touchdowns. He also had 554 catches for 4672 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.