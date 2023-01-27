Tennis News and Rumors

Look back at nine Australian Open finals for Novak Djokovic

Jeremy Freeborn
Australian Open 2023- Djokovic Opens As Odds-On Favorite To Win Aussie Open
On Friday, world number four Novak Djokovic advanced to the finals of the 2023 Australian Open with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 win over Tommy Paul of the United States. He will now face the number three seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on Sunday. Tsitsipas beat Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the other semifinal. The women’s final Saturday meanwhile has Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. What is stunning about Djokovic’s grand slam final on Sunday is that it is the 10th of his career. Let’s take a look at the previous nine Australian Open finals Djokovic has been a part of.

2008

Djokovic won his first career grand slam final by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. For Tsonga, it was the only grand slam final of his career.

2011

Djokovic won his second career grand slam title and first of three in 2011 with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Great Britain’s Andy Murray. In the semifinals, Djokovic also beat Roger Federer of Switzerland in straight sets 7-6, 7-5, 6-4.

2012

In an Australian Open final classic, Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal of Spain 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. 6-7, 7-5. The match lasted five hours and 53 minutes, and was the longest match in Australian Open history.

2013

For the second time Djokovic beat Murray in an Australian Open final. This match lasted four sets with Djokovic winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

2015

Just like 2011, Djokovic won three of the four grand slam titles in the calendar year. He went on to win Wimbledon and the United States Open like he did four years earlier. In the final, Djokovic once again beat Murray, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.

2016

For the fourth time in his career, Djokovic beat Murray in the Australian Open final. Here the Serbian Sensation won in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6. In the semifinals, Djokovic beat Federer 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

2019

Djokovic won a record setting seventh Australian Open final, as he passed Australia’s own Roy Emerson for the most ever. In the final, he beat Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

2020

Djokovic beat 2020 United States Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria in the final, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was the first time Djokovic was victorious in a grand slam final  after being down two sets to one.

2021

In Djokovic’s last Australian Open title, he beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. Just like Thiem, Medvedev went on to win the United States Open the same calendar year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Arrow to top