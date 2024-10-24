MLB News and Rumors

Look back at the three game series between the Yankees and Dodgers in June

Jeremy Freeborn
In this new era of Major League Baseball, every Major League Baseball team plays every other Major League Baseball team. It is not like the old days where a team did not face their opponent from the other league until the World Series. It is also not like when Interleague action took form, and teams only played opponents from a single division in the opposite league.

This season, the Dodgers faced the Yankees in a three game series at Yankee Stadium from June 7 to June 9. Let’s take a look at what happened in this three game set in the eastern part of the United States.

June 7

The Dodgers won the opener of the three game series by a score of 2-1 in 11 innings. Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto of Bizen, Japan had a quality start as he only gave up two hits and two walks, in seven scoreless innings. Yamamoto also had seven strikeouts, and threw 106 pitches of which 72 were strikes. The Dodgers winning pitcher was Michael Grove of Wheeling, West Virginia, who pitched a scoreless tenth inning, and forced three Yankees to fly out. Meanwhile, Dodgers reliever Yohan Ramirez of Villa Bella, Dominican Republic got the save for the only save he had this season.

Offensively, Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez of Cotui, Dominican Republic hit a two-run RBI double. It was one of two doubles the Dodgers had in the game as third baseman Enrique Hernandez of San Juan, Puerto Rico had the other double.

June 8

In the middle game of the series, the Dodgers pounded the Yankees 11-3. The Dodgers hero was Teoscar Hernandez, who hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning off of Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle. Enrique Hernandez also hit a home run.

June 9

The Yankees won the final game of the series by a score of 6-4. The Yankees hit three home runs. They were hit by third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera of Guarenas, Venezuela, center fielder Trent Grisham of Burleson, Texas, and right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California.

 

 

 

Dodgers Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
