LOOK: Livvy Dunne Partners With Nautica to Promote Beachwear in New NIL Deal

David Evans
Livvy Dunne, the renowned LSU gymnast and social media sensation, has once again made headlines. This time, she’s partnering with Nautica to promote their spring 2024 beachwear collection. With a massive 12.4 million social media following and an impressive NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) portfolio, Dunne continues to redefine athlete branding. From her previous collaborations with Vuori and appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue to her latest venture with Nautica, Dunne continues to be one of the top-earning NIL athletes in college sports.

Olivia Dunne Posts New Instagram Pics in Nautica NIL Deal

Livvy Dunne is the most followed college athlete on social media with over 12 million followers. Now, she has taken a significant stride in her burgeoning career by signing another NIL deal with Nautica. As the new face of the brand’s spring campaign for women’s sportswear, Dunne brings her unique blend of athleticism and fashion sense to the forefront.

Dunne’s association with Nautica was announced via social media, showcasing her in a series of campaign photos. These images capture the essence of the brand’s spring 2024 collection, featuring Dunne in stylish beachwear, including high-waisted bikini bottoms and a bright yellow knit sweater, symbolizing the blend of fashion and performance Nautica stands for.

 

Nautica’s senior vice president for marketing, Stefani Fleurant, expressed excitement about the partnership. Fleurant emphasized that Dunne’s dedication and inspirational aura perfectly align with the values of Nautica’s women’s sportswear line, designed for active, confident women.

Dunne Set to Star in “The Money Game” on Prime Video

Beyond modeling and NIL deals, Dunne’s influence extends into streaming. She’s set to star in “The Money Game,” an upcoming docuseries on Prime Video, offering an inside look at the 2023-24 athletic season at LSU. Produced by a team including Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, the series promises to be an insightful glimpse into the world of college athletics.

Dunne’s impact isn’t limited to her personal achievements. She has also used her NIL resources to benefit her teammates. In early July, she established “The Livvy Fund” in collaboration with Bayou Traditions. This initiative focuses on equitable access to deals and funds for her peers.

On the sports front, Dunne continues to shine in gymnastics. Despite dealing with injuries, she has earned All-America honors and high scores in competitions, contributing significantly to her team’s success.

Dunne has collaborated with prominent brands like American Eagle, Forever 21, and Motorola. Additionally, she has also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Her involvement in various ventures, including an exclusive trading card deal and speaking engagements, highlights her diverse appeal.

She has a current NIL value of approximately $3.5 million, and that can only be set to grow as she continues to be one of the most famous faces in college athletics.

NCAA News
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
